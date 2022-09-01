Skip to main content
Sixers' Korkmaz Ices Off Montenegro in EuroBasket Group Stage

Sixers reserve Furkan Korkmaz leads Turkey to victory with big shot against Montenegro.

Although the NBA offseason is still going on, professional basketball is still taking place in other parts of the world, with the most recent competition to take place being FIBA's EuroBasket, which serves to find the best basketball team in Europe.

With the most recent wave of NBA all-stars, including many European nationals, such as Nikola Jokic, Luka Doncic, and Giannis Antetokounmpo, the competition has become bigger.

That is the case of Philadelphia 76ers reserve Furkan Korkmaz, who plays for the Turkish Men's team, making an appearance in their opening game against Montenegro.

Korkmaz put up a quiet yet impactful, nine points, one assist, and three rebounds. Perhaps the most important of the Turkish Sniper's shots came in the closing moments, as he scored from deep, essentially closing the door on Montenegro.

With their 72-68 win, Turkey manages to join Spain, Belgium, and Bulgaria at the top of Group A, with their next game against the Bulgarian side coming on Saturday at 10:15 a.m. EST.

Declan Harris contributes to All76ers, a Sports Illustrated channel. You can follow him on Twitter: @DecIanH.

For live updates on the Philadelphia 76ers, follow @All76ersSI on Twitter!

