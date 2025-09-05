Sixers' G League Team Release Schedule
With the calendar flipping over to September, it means that the NBA season is right around the corner, with the first game of the season kicking off on October 21, when the Houston Rockets take on last year's champions, the Oklahoma City Thunder.
While most teams have quite some more ground to cover in the offseason, the Philadelphia 76ers have a little bit of an earlier start as they are set to be a part of the latest chronicles in the league's global mission to spread the sport of basketball, the NBA's Abu Dhabi games.
Their inclusion is set to see them take on the New York Knicks for a pair of matches in the United Arab Emirates' capital city, marking their first trip abroad since October 2018, when they took on the Dallas Mavericks in Shenzhen, China.
Yet, the NBA isn't the only league to get their wheels moving ahead of the upcoming season, as their developmental league, the G League, has unveiled their schedules for the various teams, including the Sixers' affiliate, the Delaware Blue Coats.
What does the Blue Coats' schedule look like?
In terms of the start of the season, Delaware will kick things off with a three-game home stand in early November, against the likes of the Westchester Knicks and the Greensboro Swarm, the respective affiliates of the aforementioned Knicks and Charlotte Hornets.
All in all, the Blue Coats' schedule sees them play 24 games at home in the Chase Fieldhouse, as well as 24 on the road, barring any playoff games in the Showcase Cup and G League playoffs.
How'd the Blue Coats do last season?
Last season was one to forget for Delaware head coach Mike Longabardi and his men, as they struggled to put things together, ending the season in the 13th spot in the Eastern Conference, their worst finishing record since the 2013-14 season.
There are a few things that can be attributed to the Blue Coats' struggles on the court, with the lack of two-way players perhaps being the main culprit. When the season kicked off, they had the likes of Jeff Dowtin Jr, Lester Quinones, and Philadelphia native Justin Edwards to share between themselves and the Sixers.
But after a few months had passed, Dowtin would be the only remaining two-way player of the initial three, as Quinones was waived in early December, which allowed him to join the Birmingham Squadron, while Edwards saw his initial contract get converted to an NBA deal.
Granted, while the Blue Coats didn't make it to the post season, it did allow a slew of players to come through their ranks and hone their crafts, including quality players such as Judah Mintz, Jalen Hood-Schifino, Thierry Darlan, and Aminu Mohammed, amongst others.