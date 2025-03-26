Sixers Guard Keeping Scoring Pace With Giannis Antetokounmpo
At the trade deadline, the Philadelphia 76ers kicked off their roster shake-up by trading Caleb Martin to the Dallas Mavericks. This was viewed as a small move at the time but has grown into something so much more.
Prior to landing on the Sixers, Grimes was an energetic guard who has shown the potential to be an effective three-and-D guard. However, since the trade, he's shown he's capable of much more.
Injuries have played a key part in this, but Grimes has put up the best numbers of his career. With the Sixers being vastly shorthanded, he's taken it upon himself to lead the charge for the offense. Grimes has continued to do so and has been one of the league's top scorers.
Over the past three weeks, Grimes is one of three players to record at least 325 points. The others are Giannis Antetokounmpo and MVP front-runner Shai Gilgeous-Alexander. It's worth noting that these players are currently fighting for the scoring title, sitting first and second in PPG, respectively.
Through his first 20 games with the Sixers, Grimes is averaging 22.2 PPG on 50% shooting from the field and 38.7% from beyond the arc. During the month of March, the former first-round pick has set a new career-high in points on two occasions. First, he notched 44 points in a win against the Golden State Warriors. A few weeks later, Grimes erupted for 46 points in an overtime thriller with the Houston Rockets.
At a point in the year where the Sixers are struggling to find positives, Grimes has been a major bright spot in this final stretch of the season.