Sixers Guard Makes Motivational Post Ahead of Impending Free Agency
In a little over a month, free agency will officially be underway in the NBA. The Philadelphia 76ers will be one of many teams with a lot of tough decisions to make, as multiple standouts are set to hit the market.
At the trade deadline, Daryl Morey added an influx of youth to the Sixers' roster. Among the players acquired was Quentin Grimes following a short stint with the Dallas Mavericks. This ended up being a massive upgrade, as the former first-round pick shined during the final months of the regular season.
Due to injuries up and down the roster, Grimes found himself with an expanded role in his new situation. He made the most of this chance, putting up the best numbers of his young career. Grimes went on to average 21.9 PPG over 28 appearances, including a pair of 40-point barrages.
Following his impressive run with the Sixers, Grimes now has an important decision on his hands. He is set to hit restricted free agency, where multiple teams are sure to be interested in acquiring his services.
Despite putting together such an eye-popping stint with the Sixers, Grimes doesn't seem to be satisfied with his growth path in the NBA. He took to social media Tuesday with a motivational message, striving for continued improvement as a player.
Seeing how well he performed following the trade, the Sixers should be making retaining Grimes a priority this summer. Luckily for them, they have a slight edge over the rest of the market. Since they have his Bird Rights, they'll be able to match whatever offer sheet he signs.
Though Grimes won't have a similar role on a fully healthy Sixers squad, he can still be a strong complementary piece to the supporting cast. Between his ballhandling, defense, and three-point shooting, he has a set of skills that should thrive alongside the roster's star trio.