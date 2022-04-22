Philadelphia 76ers merchandise has been flying off the shelves over the last few months. According to an NBA press release, the Sixers have sold the second-most amount of merchandise from mid-January through mid-April, trailing only the Los Angeles Lakers.

The Sixers can thank their two stars a lot for that. Per the release of the top-15 jerseys sold across the league, Philadelphia had two players within the top ten lately.

To no surprise, Sixers center Joel Embiid ranks sixth in jersey sales ahead of notable names such as Luka Doncic, Giannis Antetokounmpo, and Kyrie Irving. In addition to Embiid, Sixers star guard James Harden ranked No. 2 behind Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James.

Ever since Harden went to Philly in the blockbuster trade between the Brooklyn Nets and the Sixers, his arrival was highly anticipated. Following a long and drawn-out holdout from former Sixers All-Star guard Ben Simmons, Sixers fans couldn't wait for their newly acquired All-Star to join the team.

Throughout the remainder of the regular season, the Harden era in Philly had its ups and downs. After recovering from a hamstring injury, Harden finally made his Sixers debut in late February. The start of the Harden-Embiid duo couldn't have gone any better at the time.

While Harden maintained a high level of play through the first few games, he slowly started to regress a bit as his shots weren't falling at his usual rate. Despite struggling in the scoring department at times, Harden's abilities as a playmaker have made up for his shooting slumps.

Harden, Embiid, and the Sixers still have a long way to go at this point in the year as the playoffs just started, but it seems fans are satisfied with the Harden experiment so far as his jersey has been flying off the shelves.

Justin Grasso covers the Philadelphia 76ers for Sports Illustrated. You can follow him for live updates on Twitter: @JGrasso_.