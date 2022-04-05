The NCAA Men's Basketball National Championship tipped off late on Monday night. After the Kansas Jayhawks defeated Villanova on Saturday afternoon, Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid's alma mater advanced to the National Championship.

After Villanova fell short of their goal on Saturday, North Carolina and Duke battled it out and UNC pulled off the upset and advanced to college basketball's biggest stage.

Danny Green and Joel Embiid's former schools went at it on Monday night. Despite being an eighth-seed facing a top seed, North Carolina put up a great fight as they've done all throughout March.

However, they didn't enough juice to take out the top dogs. At the end of the title game, Kansas came out on top with a 72-69 victory. As expected, Sixers center Joel Embiid took to Twitter to express his excitement as his former school won it all.

Embiid's Reaction

Embiid didn't spend a ton of time at Kansas during his NCAA playing days. After joining the Jayhawks following stints at Montverde Academy and The Rock School in Florida, Embiid played just his freshman season at Kansas.

His decision to declare for the 2014 NBA Draft at the time probably shocked some considering he just picked up the game of basketball a few years before becoming one of the most intriguing prospects in college hoops.

However, Embiid clearly made the right decision. During his pre-draft process, he became the projected first-overall pick. But a pre-draft injury left the Cleveland Cavaliers going in a different direction.

On draft night, Embiid dropped two spots and was selected third overall by the Sixers. While injuries got the start of his career off-track, Embiid eventually got it together and is now one of the NBA's most dominant players.

Justin Grasso covers the Philadelphia 76ers for Sports Illustrated. You can follow him for live updates on Twitter: @JGrasso_.