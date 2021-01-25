Joel Embiid Joins Nikola Jokic in Earning Player of the Week Honors

Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid continued his hot streak this past week. As the Sixers took on a three-game stint for the fifth week of the season, they went undefeated with two wins over their Eastern Conference rivals, the Boston Celtics, and also picked up a road win against the Detroit Pistons.

While the 76ers had a solid all-around team effort in all three wins, Embiid was the clear standout as he drained 61-percent of shots, averaging 37 points-per-game along with 11.7 rebounds-per-game. His progress over the last week allowed Embiid to earn the right to be called the East's Player of the Week.

Embiid's latest honor earns him his fifth Player of the Week win in his career. With that, Embiid becomes just the third member of the Sixers' organization in history to be called the Player of the Week at least five times. The Sixers' big man joins elite company as only Charles Barkley and Allen Iverson are the other two to earn the honors at least five times in their Sixers careers.

Embiid joined Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic this week as he's been named the Western Conference Player of the Week. Jokic, who is often linked to Embiid as they are both known as two of some of the best centers in the game, averaged 29 points-per-game, 14.7 rebounds-per-game, and 6.7 assists-per-game over Denver's three-game stint. Like Embiid and the Sixers, the Nuggets also went 3-0 last week.

Justin Grasso covers the Philadelphia 76ers for Sports Illustrated. You can follow him on Twitter: @JGrasso_