When the Philadelphia 76ers’ 2022 NBA Playoff run concluded, Joel Embiid was certain he would have to get surgery. At the time, the Sixers’ big man was aware of a couple of injuries he had, including a torn ligament in his thumb and an orbital fracture.

The thumb injury, which he suffered during the first round of the playoffs in Game 3 against the Toronto Raptors, was a setback that could be played through but would eventually require surgery to repair.

The facial injury, which Embiid suffered before and needed surgery to fix, wasn’t as severe this time around. Therefore, the Sixers didn’t anticipate Embiid would need surgery.

On Monday, Embiid underwent surgery on his sprained thumb, according to a team official. In addition, he received a separate procedure on his left index finger as well.

Fortunately for the Sixers, neither surgery is expected to impact Embiid’s availability for training camp in the fall. Therefore, Embiid should be ready to suit up and begin offseason activities with his teammates when the 76ers report back to Camden to prepare for the start of next season.

Justin Grasso covers the Philadelphia 76ers for Sports Illustrated. You can follow him for live updates on Twitter: @JGrasso_.

