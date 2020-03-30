The NBA's extended break has been quite the roller coaster ride for Philadelphia 76ers Managing Partner, Josh Harris. When the league went on suspension nearly three weeks ago because of the COVID-19 outbreak, the Sixers' Partner decided to follow Mavericks owner, Mark Cuban's lead. By doing so, Harris helped take care of Wells Fargo Center hourly employees by compensating workers for the games they will miss due to the postponed season.

At that moment, Harris was praised for his generosity. However, his next plan didn't go over well with Sixers and NBA fans in general. Last Monday, word got out that Harris and company had an idea set in place to issue pay cuts to 76ers salaried employees.

Later that night, the CEO of Harris-Blitzer Sports and Entertainment Group, Scott O'Neil, confirmed the report. Any employee of the Sixers who gets paid $50,000 or more over a year would be subject to a pay cut of up to 20-percent. To no surprise, Harris, and company were faced with tons of backlash.

Not even in a matter of 24 hours, Harris backed down. After admitting he had made a mistake, the Sixers' Managing Partner decided to keep everything as is. Many remained frustrated with Harris, but his latest moves could get him back in the good graces of Sixers fans all around.

On Monday morning, Philabundance, a non-profit organization based in Philadelphia, announced that Harris and the Sixers Youth Foundation have contributed to a "six-figure" donation. With his help, Philabundance can feed 160,000 people across the Philadelphia region.

Harris didn't just stop there, either. A couple of hours later, Philadelphia mayor, Jim Kenny, announced that Harris and the Sixers are providing a donation to help Philly schools during this time as well.

As students are forced to stay home right now due to the coronavirus outbreak, they need a way to learn from the comfort of their homes. Unfortunately, the technology to make it easy is not affordable for everybody.

Therefore, Harris and David Blitzer offered up seven-figures for Philadelphia schools, according to The Inquirer's, Keith Pompey. With that money, the district can purchase 10,000 Chromebooks for students.

Justin Grasso covers the Philadelphia 76ers for Sports Illustrated. You can follow him on Twitter: @JGrasso_