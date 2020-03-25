All76ers
Josh Richardson Makes Cereal Comparisons for Joel Embiid, Ben Simmons

Justin Grasso

It's a tough time for sports fanatics and players right now. At the moment, every major sports league that has games scheduled for this month and beyond is on hold. The major shutdown began two weeks ago as the NBA experienced multiple cases of the coronavirus within the league.

When will sports be back? I couldn't tell you. For the Philadelphia 76ers and the NBA, they are currently in the middle of a 30-day hiatus. Once the league went on suspension not too long ago, owners and team governors requested at least a month-long shutdown.

Unfortunately, that 30-day time limit will be just another marker for evaluation. It would take a miracle for the NBA to be back in April. At this point, it sounds like we would be lucky to have the game of basketball back in action before July.

So at this very moment, NBA players are doing all they can to keep themselves occupied. Some Sixers, in particular, are creating online content, whether it's through TikTok or Twitch. Others are imagining the season is going on, while some are penning their thoughts on self-isolation via The Players' Tribune.

And what is Sixers' shooting guard Josh Richardson doing? He's at his residence talking cereals. The 26-year-old guard has made it clear that he loves cereal based on a lot of his tweets throughout the season. So in a fun virtual interview along with The Atheltic's Shams Charania, Richardson took the opportunity to make comparisons between cereals and a couple of his teammates.

So, which cereal would Joel Embiid be?

"If Joel was a cereal, he would be cheerios," Richardson claimed. "He's just the baseline of everything. You have to have a box of classics, and Joel is like -- you have to have him in there. When he's in there, he's a game-changer. When he's not, it's like something doesn't feel right."

Now, what about Ben Simmons?

"Ben would be Cinnamon Toast Crunch," Richardson said. "Everybody just understands that he's one of best -- you can't go wrong with it. When Ben is out there, you know what you're going to get from him. It's going to be like. . . almost triple-double numbers. Cinnamon Toast Crunch, that's like a triple-double of a cereal honestly."

After wrapping up comparisons for his two All-Star teammates, Richardson then went and turned it around to compare himself to Cinnamon Toast Crunch Churros. Why that, exactly? "Because Ben is like the Cinnamon Toast Crunch, he's like the leader, the guard, the guy. Then I'm like. . . the next up! I'm the support factor."

Justin Grasso covers the Philadelphia 76ers for Sports Illustrated. You can follow him on Twitter: @JGrasso_

