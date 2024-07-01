Sixers Landing Former Phoenix Suns Veteran in Free Agency
The Philadelphia 76ers are adding their second prospect through the 2024 NBA free agency market.
According to Shams Charania of The Athletic, Eric Gordon intends to sign with the Sixers.
Gordon’s deal is expected to be for the veteran’s minimum.
In the past, Gordon has been connected to the Sixers. As the veteran forward was seen as a trade candidate on a rebuilding Houston Rockets team, many expected Daryl Morey’s front office to take a chance on Gordon as a role-player piece for a playoff run.
While Gordon was traded by the Rockets in 2023, he ended up on the LA Clippers. Gordon’s run with the Clippers would last 22 games. After one season with LA, Gordon was waived. He joined the Phoenix Suns in the offseason ahead of the 2023-2024 NBA season.
Last year, Gordon started in 24 games for the Suns, making 68 total appearances. He played a key role, averaging 11 points on 38 percent shooting from deep. However, Gordon and the Suns parted ways this summer, allowing the 35-year-old to test free agency.
The Sixers are set to give Gordon a chance to join a championship-hopeful squad. The 76ers become Gordon’s sixth team since he entered the NBA as a first-round pick in 2008.
The veteran has ties to Daryl Morey, who ran the Rockets’ front office during most of his tenure out in Houston.
Gordon becomes the Sixers’ second signing since the free agency market opened. The team landed the veteran center Andre Drummond on a reported two-year deal.