Sixers Legend Blasts LA Lakers Following Loss vs Dallas Mavericks
Over the past week, Philadelphia 76ers legend Charles Barkley has made waves over his comments about LA Lakers head coach JJ Redick. Following the team's latest performance, the Hall of Fame forward did not hold back with thoughts on where they stand.
On Tuesday night, the Lakers took the floor against a Mavericks squad who was without its star duo of Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving. Despite being vastly shorthanded, they didn't roll over against LeBron James and company. Instead, they banned together and managed to pull out an impressive 21-point victory.
While on TNT's Inside The NBA, Barkley blasted the Lakers for dropping a very winnable game against a shorthanded Mavericks team.
"The Lakers prove what I keep saying, the Lakers stink," Barkley said. "Plain and simple. We have to talk about them because the media is infatuated with the Lakers, but the Lakers are not a good team."
It would be a collective effort from the Mavericks in their win over the Lakers, with five players finishing in double figures. Quentin Grimes led the way with 23 points off the bench, with P.J. Washington (22 points) and Spencer Dinwiddie (19 points) also being among the key contributors.
Despite double-doubles from LeBron James and Anthony Davis, the Lakers were not able to walk away with a victory tonight. Following this loss, they move to 20-16 on the season. LA is still in the thick of Western Conference playoff race, tied with the Clippers for sixth place.
Following his public back-and-forth with another former Sixer in JJ Redick, Barkley appears to have zeroed in on the Lakers as we approach the halfway point in the regular season.