Sixers Legend Charles Barkley Blasts New York Knicks in Viral Rant
Throughout his career as a TV analyst, Philadelphia 76ers legend Charles Barkley has never been shy about his feelings about the NBA. The Hall of Fame forward finds himself going viral again for comments aimed at the New York Knicks.
After making a pair of big trades in the offseason, the Knicks were just a few wins away from reaching the NBA Finals. However, their run would fall just short as they were eliminated in the conference finals at the hands of the Indiana Pacers.
Not long after their season came to a close, the Knicks made a drastic move by parting ways with head coach Tom Thibodeau. They've already begun their search for a new replacement, but things haven't panned out how they might have hoped. New York has requested permission to interview a handful of current coaches across the association, but have been hit with several denials. Their latest attempt was with Quin Snyder of the Atlanta Hawks, which was also met with a stern no.
As reports continue to emerge of the Knicks failing to get access to coaches, Charles Barkley gave his thoughts on the situation ahead of Game 3 of the NBA Finals. He didn't hold back his true feelings, calling out New York for making a big mistake.
"The Knicks got to be the stupidest damn people in the world," Barkley said. "Like you don't fire no good coach and don't have a plan. Thibs did a hell of a job."
During his five years at the helm for the Knicks, Thibodeau posted a regular season record of 226-174 and went 24-23 in the postseason. Now, New York will attempt to find a new coach they feel can get them over the hump in the Eastern Conference.