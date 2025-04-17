All 76ers

Sixers Legend Reveals Prediction for Warriors-Rockets Playoff Series

Charles Barkley predicts the winner of Warriors-Rockets.

Justin Grasso

Apr 6, 2025; San Francisco, California, USA; Golden State Warriors forward Jimmy Butler III (10) dribbles past Houston Rockets forward Jabari Smith Jr. (10) in the second quarter at the Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: Cary Edmondson-Imagn Images
Apr 6, 2025; San Francisco, California, USA; Golden State Warriors forward Jimmy Butler III (10) dribbles past Houston Rockets forward Jabari Smith Jr. (10) in the second quarter at the Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: Cary Edmondson-Imagn Images / Cary Edmondson-Imagn Images
In this story:

With the first round of NBA Play-In action in the bag, the Golden State Warriors are going to take up the Western Conference’s seventh seed. Former Philadelphia 76ers veteran Jimmy Butler is locked into another postseason run.

Since the Warriors won their battle against the Memphis Grizzlies, they picked up a round-one duel against the second-seeded Houston Rockets. Considering the Warriors’ experience in the postseason, many might be bracing for an upset since the Rockets are a young team.

However, Sixers legend Charles Barkley isn’t sold on an older Warriors team pulling off the upset victory. On Inside the NBA, following Tuesday’s action, Barkely predicted that the Rockets would be his pick

“I still like the Rockets in that series,” said Barkley.

Barkley’s fellow big man Shaquille O’Neal took Golden State as his pick, stating that experience would be the difference-maker in that series. As for Kenny Smith, he seemed to lean into following Shaq’s footsteps at first but believes the Rockets could have a surprising run with Jalen Green turning into a Jaylen Brown-caliber player under the head coach, Ime Udoka.

This year, the Rockets re-enter the postseason picture for the first time since their James Harden era. When they made the playoffs last during the 20192-2020 bubble season, Houston defeated the Oklahoma City Thunder in the first round 4-3. They lost against the Los Angeles Lakers in round two 4-1.

Game 1 of the first-round series between the Rockets and the Warriors tips off on Sunday at 9:30 PM ET.

More 76ers on SI

feed

Published
Justin Grasso
JUSTIN GRASSO

Title: Credentialed writer/reporter covering the Philadelphia 76ers for Sports Illustrated’s FanNation Email: JustinGrasso32@Gmail.com Location: Philadelphia, PA Expertise: Reporting, insight, and analysis on the Sixers and the NBA  Justin Grasso is a credentialed writer and publisher covering the Philadelphia 76ers for Sports Illustrated’s FanNation.  Grasso got his start in sports media in 2016 with FantasyPros, working the news desk, providing game-by-game player analysis and updates on the Portland Trail Blazers and the Golden State Warriors. By 2017, he joined FanSided’s Philadelphia Eagles site as a staff writer. After spending one season covering the Eagles as a staff writer, Grasso was promoted to become the site’s Co-Editor. For the next two NFL seasons, he covered the Eagles closely before broadening his NFL coverage. For a brief stint, Grasso covered the NFL on a national basis after joining Heavy.com as an NFL news desk writer. In 2019, Grasso joined the 76ers' beat on a part-time basis, stepping into a role with South Jersey’s 97.3 ESPN. Ahead of the 2019-2020 NBA season, he concluded a three-year stint covering the Eagles and joined the Sixers beat full-time. Grasso has covered the 76ers exclusively since then for Sports Illustrated. He is a member of the Pro Basketball Writer’s Association.  Twitter: @JGrasso_ Instagram: @JGrassoNBA

Home/News