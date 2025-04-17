Sixers Legend Reveals Prediction for Warriors-Rockets Playoff Series
With the first round of NBA Play-In action in the bag, the Golden State Warriors are going to take up the Western Conference’s seventh seed. Former Philadelphia 76ers veteran Jimmy Butler is locked into another postseason run.
Since the Warriors won their battle against the Memphis Grizzlies, they picked up a round-one duel against the second-seeded Houston Rockets. Considering the Warriors’ experience in the postseason, many might be bracing for an upset since the Rockets are a young team.
However, Sixers legend Charles Barkley isn’t sold on an older Warriors team pulling off the upset victory. On Inside the NBA, following Tuesday’s action, Barkely predicted that the Rockets would be his pick
“I still like the Rockets in that series,” said Barkley.
Barkley’s fellow big man Shaquille O’Neal took Golden State as his pick, stating that experience would be the difference-maker in that series. As for Kenny Smith, he seemed to lean into following Shaq’s footsteps at first but believes the Rockets could have a surprising run with Jalen Green turning into a Jaylen Brown-caliber player under the head coach, Ime Udoka.
This year, the Rockets re-enter the postseason picture for the first time since their James Harden era. When they made the playoffs last during the 20192-2020 bubble season, Houston defeated the Oklahoma City Thunder in the first round 4-3. They lost against the Los Angeles Lakers in round two 4-1.
Game 1 of the first-round series between the Rockets and the Warriors tips off on Sunday at 9:30 PM ET.