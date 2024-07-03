Sixers Linked to Sharpshooting Forward in Trade Talks
While the Philadelphia 76ers have made some massive upgrades in free agency, there is still a void in their lineup they need to fill. According to recent developments, Daryl Morey is also monitoring possible upgrades on the trade market as well.
In his latest column for HoopsHype, Michael Scotto reported the latest on the Sixers. He cited the team has expressed interest in trading for veteran forward Dorian Finney-Smith.
The 76ers have exploratory interest in trading for Nets forward Dorian Finney-Smith, league sources told HoopsHype, but nothing is considered imminent there.
After the Brooklyn Nets traded Mikal Bridges, it's clear what direction the franchise wants to head in. With that in mind, Finney-Smith could be another one of their veterans on the move.
Finney-Smith, 31, would be in an instant fit in the Sixers' lineup. He is a versatile wing defender at 6-foot-7, and is capable of expanding his game from beyond the arc. Last season, he averaged 8.5 PPG and 4.7 RPG on 34.8% shooting from deep.
DFS's outside shooting took a dip when he got to Brooklyn, but his track record shows he can be an efficient floor-spacer when he's playing alongside stars. During his last full season with the Dallas Mavericks, he shot 39.5% from beyond the arc on over five attempts per game. Playing alongside the likes of Joel Embiid, Tyrese Maxey, and Paul George, his efficiency would surely see an uptick.
With Nic Batum departing back to the LA Clippers in free agency, the Sixers have a hole to fill at the power forward position. Seeing that he too is a three-and-D wing, Finney-Smith would be a more than ideal replacement.