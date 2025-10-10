Sixers Make Early Call on VJ Edgecombe's Status vs Magic
Heading into their third preseason game of the 2025-2026 NBA season, the Philadelphia 76ers will be down their rookie guard, VJ Edgecombe.
According to a team official, the rookie has been ruled inactive on Friday.
Last week, the Sixers opened up their preseason schedule with back-to-back matchups against the New York Knicks over in Abu Dhabi. Representing the sport on an international stage, Edgecombe got a chance to make his pro debut.
During his preseason debut, Edgecombe accounted for 14 points, six rebounds, and three assists in 30 minutes of action. He attempted 13 shots from the field, with four makes. One of his baskets came on a three-pointer.
The Sixers and the Knicks met last Saturday, and Edgecombe checked in again for 24 minutes. He ended the game with 10 points, five assists, and two rebounds.
Following the Sixers’ Thursday morning practice session, the team confirmed that Edgecombe was one of several players who sat out. According to a team official, Edgecombe is dealing with left hip soreness. As a result, Edgecombe was not a part of the Sixers’ session.
"He [Edgecombe] was held out today. They're going to check him out, and I think they're going to give an update tomorrow afternoon,” Sixers head coach Nick Nurse told reporters.
While the Sixers don’t seem overly concerned about Edgecombe’s recent setback, they have remained extremely cautious with the young guard moving forward. Philadelphia’s roster has been dealing with quite a few setbacks throughout the offseason, and is in danger of starting the regular season shorthanded.
Before the Sixers got to training camp, the second-year guard Jared McCain went down with a thumb injury. After receiving his diagnosis, McCain was sent for surgery. His opening night status is now in danger, as he was placed on a multi-week recovery timeline.
The veteran guard Kyle Lowry has also been ruled out on Friday night. When the Sixers were in Abu Dhabi, Lowry was in street clothes watching from the side. Then, there’s Quentin Grimes, who recently joined the team. Once Grimes signed his qualifying offer with the team, he reunited with his teammates when they came home from Abu Dhabi.
While Grimes is ramping up, the veteran guard is not expected to play on Friday against Orlando. He has also been ruled out, as he works his way back into the lineup.
The Sixers and the Magic are set for a 7 PM ET tip on Friday.