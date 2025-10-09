Sixers Rookie VJ Edgecombe Misses Practice Due to Injury
As the Philadelphia 76ers continue to ramp up for the upcoming 2025-26 NBA season, they welcome the Orlando Magic into the recently rebranded Xfinity Mobile Arena on Friday night for their third matchup ahead of the preseason campaign. Their first two games were both losses against the New York Knicks at the Etihad Arena, as part of the NBA's Abu Dhabi Games.
While the team struggled at times, one of their bright spots was the third overall pick in the 2025 NBA Draft, VJ Edgecombe, who made his debut against New York in early October. In his debut, Edgecombe would record 14 points, six rebounds, and three assists, which carried over to his second game in the United Arab Emirates, in which he scored ten points.
As the team returned to the United States and returned to practice after they reset their sleep schedules and such, news would break that the Sixers' lottery pick would miss the team's session ahead of their match on Friday.
Edgecombe's setback at Thursday's practice
According to a team official, Edgecombe missed out on Thursday's practice due to soreness in his left hip. While the Bahamian youngster didn't partake in practice, he could be seen on the court alongside former MVP Joel Embiid, watching his teammates partake in one-on-one drills once the team training session came to a close.
After the Sixers' practice on Thursday, head coach Nick Nurse spoke on Edgecombe's status, stating that he was held out from team activities and hopes to see an update on Friday afternoon.
"He [Edgecombe] was held out today," Nurse stated. "They're going to check him out, and I think they're going to give an update tomorrow afternoon."
This latest setback is the second injury to impact the Sixers' rookie, as he missed some time during the NBA Summer League earlier in the year due to a contusion in his right thumb. As a result of this injury, Edgecombe's time in both Las Vegas and Salt Lake City would be limited, only managing to appear in two matches, in which he'd average 21.5 points and eight rebounds per game.
In his place, Nurse is spoiled for choice on who to soak in his minutes, if Edgecombe is to miss out on Friday night's match, as he has the likes of Tyrese Maxey, Kelly Oubre, Justin Edwards, Quentin Grimes, and Kyle Lowry, amongst others, to select from.