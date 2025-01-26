Sixers Make Roster Move Ahead of Matchup vs LA Lakers
Heading into a tough stretch of the scheduled shorthanded, many have kept a close eye on the Philadelphia 76ers to see how they'd respond. They've managed to turn some heads as they put an end to their seven-game losing streak.
Over the weekend, the Sixers found themselves in a home/road back-to-back. Despite the constant playing and travel, Tyrese Maxey and company secured a pair of victories. First, they stunned the Cleveland Cavaliers in Philadelphia on Friday night. They then quickly traveled to Chicago, where they secured a victory over Zach LaVine and the Bulls.
With a two-day gap in the schedule, the Sixers have made a roster move before they get back in action. The team announced on Sunday morning that Ricky Council IV has been sent down to the Delaware Blue Coats.
This move was likely done to get the young forward some added live game reps. The Blue Coats are going to be in action Sunday, taking on the Greensboro Swarm in an afternoon matchup.
Council shined for the Sixers at the end of last season, earning himself a standard NBA contract in the process. With the roster being drastically shorthanded at the moment, he's been called upon again to play on a regular basis. Council has appeared in 36 games so far this season and is averaging 6.3 PPG and 2.3 RPG.
The Sixers made this move in hopes of keeping Council fresh and building momentum before they're back in action. They're slated to return home Tuesday, where they'll host LeBron James and the LA Lakers in a nationally televised matchup.