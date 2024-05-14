Sixers Named Among Best Landing Spots for All-Star Free Agent
Heading into free agency, the Philadelphia 76ers are in a prime position to have a complete makeover of their roster. Armed with some of the most cap space among all 30 teams this summer, they've been named a top landing spot for a former All-Star hitting the market.
In a recent story for Bleacher Report, Greg Swartz listed five NBA stars who are in need of a change of scenery. Among the players mentioned was six-time All-Star DeMar DeRozan. After spending the last three seasons with the Chicago Bulls, he is getting ready to become an unrestricted free agent this offseason.
While breaking down DeRozan's situation, Swartz named three of his best landing spots for the veteran forward. Among those mentioned was the Sixers, LA Lakers, and Miami Heat.
A sign-and-trade might help DeRozan get more money than he could make signing outright as a free agent in most places and help get him to a contender. The Philadelphia 76ers will be on the search for wings this offseason, while the Los Angeles Lakers and Miami Heat ranked 15th or worse offensively this year and could use DeRozan's scoring punch.
DeRozan, 34, is still performing at an All-Star level. This season, he posted averages 24.0 PPG, 4.3 RPG, and 5.3 APG. If he were willing to take a short-term deal, the Sixers could entertain a move like this depending on how the market plays out.
From a production standpoint, DeRozan is still capable of providing a scoring punch. He was one of the top players in the clutch this season, and has improved as a playmaker on the back end of his career. Seeing that he is getting ready to enter his mid 30s, DeRozan might also be more willing to take a backseat to the Sixers' duo of Tyrese Maxey and Joel Embiid.
One major drawback of DeRozan is that he is not a threat from beyond the arc. He averaged a career-high 2.8 attempts per game this season, but only converted 33.3% of his threes. Embiid is best maximized with proper spacing around him, and bringing in a player like DeRozan could complicate things.
Daryl Morey has stated that the Sixers will be looking for a wing threat this offseason. Even with his limitations beyond the arc, DeRozan is a high-caliber player who could fit the archetype Morey is looking for.