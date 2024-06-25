Sixers Named as Dream Fit for Sharpshooting Guard
Armed with a significant amount of cap space this offseason, the Philadelphia 76ers will be looking to make upgrades to the supporting cast around Joel Embiid and Tyrese Maxey. After suffering a first-round playoff exit last season, Daryl Morey it tasked with building a roster that can get the team back into a position of contention.
In a recent column for The Ringer, Kevin O'Connor listed an array of "hidden gems" across the league who could help raise the ceiling of a contender. Among those mentioned was sharpshooting guard Luke Kennard. When choosing a dream fit for the three-point specialist, O'Connor went with the Sixers.
In Philly, Kennard would be like a supercharged version of what the Sixers hoped Buddy Hield would be. Kennard could flank Tyrese Maxey in the backcourt and operate in the two-man game with Joel Embiid, giving him a more diverse role than he can receive with the Grizzlies.
Since entering the league back in 2017, Kennard has regularly been among the most effective three-point shooters in the NBA. In 2023, he converted nearly 50% of his shots from beyond the arc. Kennard spent this past season with the Memphis Grizzlies, where he averaged 11.0 PPG and shot 45% from deep on six attempts per game.
In the Joel Embiid era, numerous shooters have come to Philly and had some of their best seasons playing alongside the superstar center. Between his efficiency and volume, Kennard would be an ideal complement to the Sixers star as a kick-out option.
If they wanted to, the Sixers could pursue Kennard this offseason. The 28-year-old is set to his unrestricted free agency in a couple weeeks.