Sixers’ Nick Nurse Addresses Important Tyrese Maxey Report
As the Philadelphia 76ers got prepared for their Thursday night matchup against the Milwaukee Bucks, they planned to be without the one-time All-Star Tyrese Maxey.
On Wednesday night, Maxey was ruled out once again due to a finger injury. Leading up to Tuesday’s game against the New York Knicks, Sixers head coach Nick Nurse confirmed Maxey has been working out, but couldn’t put a target date for his return in place.
On Thursday morning, ESPN’s Shams Charania reported that Maxey would not see the court for the remainder of the regular season.
via @ShamsCharania: Philadelphia 76ers star Tyrese Maxey is expected to be ruled out for the rest of the season with a finger tendon injury, sources tell ESPN. Maxey has been sidelined since March 3 and has attempted to rehab the finger, but still is dealing with discomfort and needs treatment.
Ahead of Wednesday’s game, Sixers head coach Nick Nurse was asked about the report regarding Maxey’s status moving forward. The head coach did not have anything new to add, and couldn’t confirm Maxey was done for the the year, as reported.
“First of all, he’s just out for this evening,” Nurse told reporters. “He had the workout, and he did have another workout. I mentioned before, the first one didn’t go that great. He had another one and did recieve more imaging as well, but our medical just told me he’s out for tonight.”
The Sixers haven’t had Maxey on the floor since March 3 against the Portland Trail Blazers. At the time, Maxey was battling through the finger injury, and suffered a back sprain, which forced a stretch of absences. While Maxey has been cleared from a back sprain, he remains off the court due to his finger injury. Thursday’s game will mark the 17th game in a row Maxey will miss.
With the playoffs out of reach, the Sixers have just five games left to go after Thursday’s outing.