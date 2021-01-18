Sixers Part Ways With Two-Way Guard Dakota Mathias

The Philadelphia 76ers are waiving two-way guard Dakota Mathias this week, a Sixers team official confirmed to Sports Illustrated on Monday. Kyle Neubeck of the PhillyVoice was first to report.

Mathias, a 25-year-old guard who played college hoops at Purdue, joined the Sixers this offseason as he inked a two-way contract with the team back in December.

Although he was expected to split time between the Sixers and their G League affiliate, the Delaware Blue Coats, Mathias spent his entire Sixers stint on the main roster as the G League has yet to start up this season.

Considering the Sixers have been shorthanded lately due to injuries and COVID-related setbacks, Mathias has seen some notable minutes for a two-way player as of late. The young sharpshooter started in two of the eight total games he appeared in.

In the eight games he played, Mathias averaged around 15 minutes-per-game. During that time on the court, he put up six points-per-game while shooting just under 40-percent from the field and 30-percent from beyond-the-arc.

Mathias' departure from the Sixers comes at an odd time as they remain short-staffed. The decision to waive him makes it seem as if the 76ers have something else up their sleeve. However, a source mentioned that no corresponding move is imminent at this time. The Sixers simply looked to create a roster spot for the future.

With Mathias off the roster, the Sixers are down to just one two-way player on the roster in the rookie, Paul Reed.

Justin Grasso covers the Philadelphia 76ers for Sports Illustrated. You can follow him on Twitter: @JGrasso_