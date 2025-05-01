All 76ers

Sixers Predicted to Land Top-2 Prospect in 2025 NBA Draft

Dylan Harper lands on the Philadelphia 76ers in a recent 2025 NBA Draft simulation.

Justin Grasso

Jan 13, 2025; Piscataway, New Jersey, USA; Rutgers Scarlet Knights guard Dylan Harper (2) celebrates in front of guard Ace Bailey (4) during the second half against the UCLA Bruins at Jersey Mike's Arena. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images
Jan 13, 2025; Piscataway, New Jersey, USA; Rutgers Scarlet Knights guard Dylan Harper (2) celebrates in front of guard Ace Bailey (4) during the second half against the UCLA Bruins at Jersey Mike's Arena. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images / Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images
In this story:

Placed fifth in the NBA Draft Lottery standings, the Philadelphia 76ers have a strong shot at picking up a top-four selection. When the lottery is playing out, the Sixers have over a 40 percent chance of getting a pick placed between one and four. They have a 10.5 percent chance of winning the No. 1 pick.

This week, a mock draft simulation from Bleacher Report put the Sixers in a favorable spot. Picking up the No. 2 pick, the Sixers weren’t in a position to take Duke’s Cooper Flagg in this scenario, but they got what many view as the next-best prospect in Dylan Harper out of Rutgers.

“Harper pairs phenomenal footwork with craftiness and prodigious scoring ability around the basket. His high-end speed isn't blazing, but it can feel that way due to his ability to change pace in an instant and his turbo-charged quicks. … In a multi-creator offense like Harper would have in Philadelphia, though, he could wreak havoc as a wing-creator who isn't overtaxed on offense and is therefore able to give more consistent defensive effort than he showed at Rutgers.” via BR’s Zach Buckley

No matter where Philly falls, if they keep the pick, they are going to take the best player available over looking for the best fit. Take the top talent, and figure the rest out later.

So far, that strategy has worked well for the Sixers in past first rounds. Philly has seemingly hit on two of their last three first-round selections. Jaden Springer might not have panned out as a late pick, but Tyrese Maxey is an All-Star-caliber player at this stage of his career, while Jared McCain received legitimate Rookie of the Year love before going down with a knee injury in December.

Harper leaves Rutgers as a co-star alongside Ace Bailey, who is also getting top-three projections for the upcoming draft. Just two years ago, Harper was NJ.com’s Boys Basketball Player of the Year, representing Don Bosco Prep in New Jersey. He stuck around in the state to play 29 games for Rutgers.

Dylan Harpe
Mar 12, 2025; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Rutgers Scarlet Knights guard Dylan Harper (2) shoots the ball while USC Trojans guard Chibuzo Agbo (7) defends in the second half at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images / Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images

During his time in the NCAA, Harper hit on 48 percent of his field goals, making 33 percent of his threes. He produced 19 points per game, along with dishing out four assists and coming down with five rebounds on average.

The Sixers hope the season that put them in a position to make a potentially top-two selection was a fluke. Facing constant injuries to the core group, the Sixers were one of the worst teams in the NBA in 2024-2025, despite entering the year with championship goals.

Any addition through the draft won’t have immediate pressure to play a large role off the bat, but a slight change in roster-building philosophy could give somebody like Harper an opportunity to garner a day-one role on a championship-hopeful team, unlike most of the teams in position to potentially select him.

More 76ers on SI

feed

Published
Justin Grasso
JUSTIN GRASSO

Title: Credentialed writer/reporter covering the Philadelphia 76ers for Sports Illustrated’s FanNation Email: JustinGrasso32@Gmail.com Location: Philadelphia, PA Expertise: Reporting, insight, and analysis on the Sixers and the NBA  Justin Grasso is a credentialed writer and publisher covering the Philadelphia 76ers for Sports Illustrated’s FanNation.  Grasso got his start in sports media in 2016 with FantasyPros, working the news desk, providing game-by-game player analysis and updates on the Portland Trail Blazers and the Golden State Warriors. By 2017, he joined FanSided’s Philadelphia Eagles site as a staff writer. After spending one season covering the Eagles as a staff writer, Grasso was promoted to become the site’s Co-Editor. For the next two NFL seasons, he covered the Eagles closely before broadening his NFL coverage. For a brief stint, Grasso covered the NFL on a national basis after joining Heavy.com as an NFL news desk writer. In 2019, Grasso joined the 76ers' beat on a part-time basis, stepping into a role with South Jersey’s 97.3 ESPN. Ahead of the 2019-2020 NBA season, he concluded a three-year stint covering the Eagles and joined the Sixers beat full-time. Grasso has covered the 76ers exclusively since then for Sports Illustrated. He is a member of the Pro Basketball Writer’s Association.  Twitter: @JGrasso_ Instagram: @JGrassoNBA

Home/News