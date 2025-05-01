Sixers Predicted to Land Top-2 Prospect in 2025 NBA Draft
Placed fifth in the NBA Draft Lottery standings, the Philadelphia 76ers have a strong shot at picking up a top-four selection. When the lottery is playing out, the Sixers have over a 40 percent chance of getting a pick placed between one and four. They have a 10.5 percent chance of winning the No. 1 pick.
This week, a mock draft simulation from Bleacher Report put the Sixers in a favorable spot. Picking up the No. 2 pick, the Sixers weren’t in a position to take Duke’s Cooper Flagg in this scenario, but they got what many view as the next-best prospect in Dylan Harper out of Rutgers.
“Harper pairs phenomenal footwork with craftiness and prodigious scoring ability around the basket. His high-end speed isn't blazing, but it can feel that way due to his ability to change pace in an instant and his turbo-charged quicks. … In a multi-creator offense like Harper would have in Philadelphia, though, he could wreak havoc as a wing-creator who isn't overtaxed on offense and is therefore able to give more consistent defensive effort than he showed at Rutgers.” via BR’s Zach Buckley
No matter where Philly falls, if they keep the pick, they are going to take the best player available over looking for the best fit. Take the top talent, and figure the rest out later.
So far, that strategy has worked well for the Sixers in past first rounds. Philly has seemingly hit on two of their last three first-round selections. Jaden Springer might not have panned out as a late pick, but Tyrese Maxey is an All-Star-caliber player at this stage of his career, while Jared McCain received legitimate Rookie of the Year love before going down with a knee injury in December.
Harper leaves Rutgers as a co-star alongside Ace Bailey, who is also getting top-three projections for the upcoming draft. Just two years ago, Harper was NJ.com’s Boys Basketball Player of the Year, representing Don Bosco Prep in New Jersey. He stuck around in the state to play 29 games for Rutgers.
During his time in the NCAA, Harper hit on 48 percent of his field goals, making 33 percent of his threes. He produced 19 points per game, along with dishing out four assists and coming down with five rebounds on average.
The Sixers hope the season that put them in a position to make a potentially top-two selection was a fluke. Facing constant injuries to the core group, the Sixers were one of the worst teams in the NBA in 2024-2025, despite entering the year with championship goals.
Any addition through the draft won’t have immediate pressure to play a large role off the bat, but a slight change in roster-building philosophy could give somebody like Harper an opportunity to garner a day-one role on a championship-hopeful team, unlike most of the teams in position to potentially select him.