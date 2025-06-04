All 76ers

Sixers Predicted to Pass on Ace Bailey in 2025 NBA Mock Draft

A recent mock draft sees the Sixers take a gamble on somebody other than Ace Bailey.

Justin Grasso

Rutgers Scarlet Knights guard Ace Bailey (4) runs a play Wednesday, March 12, 2025, in a first round game at the 2025 TIAA Big Ten Men’s Basketball Tournament between the USC Trojans and the Rutgers Scarlet Knights at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis. The Hawkeyes defeated the Buckeyes, 77-70.
Rutgers Scarlet Knights guard Ace Bailey (4) runs a play Wednesday, March 12, 2025, in a first round game at the 2025 TIAA Big Ten Men’s Basketball Tournament between the USC Trojans and the Rutgers Scarlet Knights at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis. The Hawkeyes defeated the Buckeyes, 77-70. / Grace Smith/IndyStar / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
Well before the NBA Combine, the top three selections in the 2025 NBA Draft were expected to be Cooper Flagg, Dylan Harper, and Ace Bailey. Now that plenty of time has passed, the narrative is shifting.

While the Dallas Mavericks are widely expected to take Flagg, and the San Antonio Spurs are still planning to stay put to bring on Dylan Harper, there has been a lot of confusion about the Philadelphia 76ers’ standing with the third pick. Will they trade down? Will Ace Bailey go there as planned? Or will Philadelphia keep the pick and allow Bailey to become the first slider of the night?

Most mock drafts don’t seem to be buying the rumors just weeks before the event. Bailey is still the popular prediction. When it comes to a recent mock draft from SB Nation, however, the Sixers are predicted to make a surprising switch and snatch up VJ Edgecombe out of Baylor at No. 3 overall.

“If Philly does stick with the pick, they have lots of good options,” writes SB Nation’s Ricky O’Donnell.

VJ Edgecomb
Mar 21, 2025; Raleigh, NC, USA; Baylor Bears guard VJ Edgecombe (7) celebrates during the second half against the Mississippi State Bulldogs in the first round of the NCAA Tournament at Lenovo Center. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images / Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

“Philly’s perimeter would be a bit small with [Edgecombe or Kon Knueppel], but Edgecombe’s athleticism and defensive playmaking, and Knueppel’s shooting and offensive playmaking would make either a solid selection.”

As skepticism grows around Harper’s co-star from Rutgers, it’s becoming clear that there’s an assumption the Sixers might avoid taking a gamble on him based on where they are as a franchise. The Sixers still believe they can compete for a championship as early as next season. With the third pick, they want an impact player.

Edgecombe and Bailey both have just one season of NCAA experience. The difference is that Baylor had a deeper run, as they played through March 23 in the NCAA Tournament, offering scouts an opportunity to see Edgecombe in more meaningful action.

Ultimately, the Sixers aren’t going to overthink the situation. If Bailey’s the highest-rated player on their board, he’s going to be the pick. The Rutgers wing certainly has support from the team’s star acquisition from last summer, Paul George.

In this case, Edgecombe sits higher on a draft board. Therefore, he lands with Philly, sending Bailey down to No. 5 to join the Utah Jazz in this hypothetical situation.

Justin Grasso is a credentialed writer and publisher covering the Philadelphia 76ers for Sports Illustrated’s FanNation. Grasso got his start in sports media in 2016 with FantasyPros, working the news desk, providing game-by-game player analysis and updates on the Portland Trail Blazers and the Golden State Warriors. By 2017, he joined FanSided’s Philadelphia Eagles site as a staff writer. After spending one season covering the Eagles as a staff writer, Grasso was promoted to become the site’s Co-Editor. For the next two NFL seasons, he covered the Eagles closely before broadening his NFL coverage. For a brief stint, Grasso covered the NFL on a national basis after joining Heavy.com as an NFL news desk writer. In 2019, Grasso joined the 76ers' beat on a part-time basis, stepping into a role with South Jersey’s 97.3 ESPN. Ahead of the 2019-2020 NBA season, he concluded a three-year stint covering the Eagles and joined the Sixers beat full-time. Grasso has covered the 76ers exclusively since then for Sports Illustrated. He is a member of the Pro Basketball Writer’s Association. Twitter: @JGrasso_ Instagram: @JGrassoNBA

