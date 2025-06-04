Sixers Predicted to Pass on Ace Bailey in 2025 NBA Mock Draft
Well before the NBA Combine, the top three selections in the 2025 NBA Draft were expected to be Cooper Flagg, Dylan Harper, and Ace Bailey. Now that plenty of time has passed, the narrative is shifting.
While the Dallas Mavericks are widely expected to take Flagg, and the San Antonio Spurs are still planning to stay put to bring on Dylan Harper, there has been a lot of confusion about the Philadelphia 76ers’ standing with the third pick. Will they trade down? Will Ace Bailey go there as planned? Or will Philadelphia keep the pick and allow Bailey to become the first slider of the night?
Most mock drafts don’t seem to be buying the rumors just weeks before the event. Bailey is still the popular prediction. When it comes to a recent mock draft from SB Nation, however, the Sixers are predicted to make a surprising switch and snatch up VJ Edgecombe out of Baylor at No. 3 overall.
“If Philly does stick with the pick, they have lots of good options,” writes SB Nation’s Ricky O’Donnell.
“Philly’s perimeter would be a bit small with [Edgecombe or Kon Knueppel], but Edgecombe’s athleticism and defensive playmaking, and Knueppel’s shooting and offensive playmaking would make either a solid selection.”
As skepticism grows around Harper’s co-star from Rutgers, it’s becoming clear that there’s an assumption the Sixers might avoid taking a gamble on him based on where they are as a franchise. The Sixers still believe they can compete for a championship as early as next season. With the third pick, they want an impact player.
Edgecombe and Bailey both have just one season of NCAA experience. The difference is that Baylor had a deeper run, as they played through March 23 in the NCAA Tournament, offering scouts an opportunity to see Edgecombe in more meaningful action.
Ultimately, the Sixers aren’t going to overthink the situation. If Bailey’s the highest-rated player on their board, he’s going to be the pick. The Rutgers wing certainly has support from the team’s star acquisition from last summer, Paul George.
In this case, Edgecombe sits higher on a draft board. Therefore, he lands with Philly, sending Bailey down to No. 5 to join the Utah Jazz in this hypothetical situation.