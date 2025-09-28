Sixers Provide Update on Trendon Watford's Injury
As things stand, the Philadelphia 76ers are set to embark on their journey to the Middle East as they are set to participate in the NBA's Abu Dhabi Games, with a pair of games against the New York Knicks before they return home for the rest of their preseason slate of matches.
Only a day into the Sixers' training camp, they had a player suffer from the injury bug that hovered around the team last season, as it was announced that Trendon Watford had suffered from a right hamstring strain during the team's practice.
On Sunday at Philadelphia's final training session before their flight to the Middle East, a team official stated that Watford is to be taken day-to-day with his hamstring injury. While it's only day-to-day, Sixers' head coach Nick Nurse explained that the 24-year-old is getting closer to a return by the day.
"I think we're getting closer, I think it is a little bit precautionary, but I know that it's not like we're waiting for him for their next practice, I don't believe, but we are getting closer," explained Nurse.
As the team travels to their games in the United Arab Emirates, Philadelphia is set to hold a few training sessions, which Nurse hopes Watford will participate in at some point.
"I would hope, and I think that we are going to see him in the practices at some point over there..." Nurse explained. "We got Tuesday, and Wednesday, we got a game Thursday, practice Friday, so there's only three of them... so I think we'll see him in at some point over that."
The Sixers take on the Knicks on Oct. 2, which would be the first opportunity for the 24-year-old to make his debut in a Sixers uniform, if he is made available for action.
Watford's Hamstring Woes
Saturday's set back is the latest chapter in what has been a recent struggle for Watford when it comes to his hamstring. Last season when the 24-year-old was a member of the Brooklyn Nets, he missed the opening part of the season due to issues with his left hamstring.
Upon returning to Jordi Fernandez's lineup, Watford would play for 26 games before heading back to the bench for a 20 game stretch due to strain in his left hamstring. When all was said and done, Watford would appear in 44 games, in which he averaged 10.2 points and 3.6 rebounds per game.