Sixers Put Together Unique Highlight Play vs. Brooklyn Nets

Tyrese Maxey and the Sixers put together a couple of highlight plays early against the Nets.

Justin Grasso

Oct 14, 2024; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Philadelphia 76ers guard Tyrese Maxey (0) dribbles against the Atlanta Hawks in the first quarter at State Farm Arena. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images / Brett Davis-Imagn Images
On Wednesday, the Philadelphia 76ers hosted the Brooklyn Nets for a preseason matchup. While Nick Nurse suggested some of the team’s key veterans could get the night off, the team trotted out a starting lineup with some familiar faces, including Tyrese Maxey, Kelly Oubre, KJ Martin, Andre Drummond, and Eric Gordon.

As the Sixers’ starters got to work during the first quarter of action, the trio of Maxey, Oubre, and Martin put a unique play on display.

When Tyrese Maxey tossed up the ball to assist on an alley-oop six minutes into the game, KJ Martin and Oubre were there to make the play.

Oubre, always one to stand out, snagged it for himself.

Maxey didn’t leave Martin hanging, though. Just a couple of minutes later, the one-time All-Star hit Martin with another lob that he could hit without battling with Oubre for it.

The undermanned Sixers are searching for their third preseason win on Wednesday night against the Nets. Last Monday, the Sixers hosted the New Zealand Breakers and issued a beatdown to open the preseason.

When the Sixers paid a visit to the Minnesota Timberwolves in Iowa, they came up short for their first loss of the preseason. The following night, the Sixers went toe-to-toe with the Boston Celtics. After ruling out a chunk of their rotational players, the Sixers collected a blowout loss.

On Monday night against the Atlanta Hawks, the Sixers bounced back with a victory. After they wrap up their battle against the Nets in South Philly on Wednesday, the Sixers will pay a visit to the Orlando Magic for their preseason finale.

