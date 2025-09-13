Sixers Reportedly Not Close to New Deal With Standout Guard
Heading into the offseason, one of the biggest storylines for the Philadelphia 76ers was what they were going to do with guard Quentin Grimes. Just weeks ahead of training camp, the situation remains unresolved.
At last year's trade deadline, the Sixers parted with veteran Caleb Martin to acquire the former first-round pick from the Dallas Mavericks. This quickly looked like a lopsided deal, as Grimes put together the best stretch of his NBA career in Philadelphia.
In his previous stops, Grimes was a role player who provided a three-and-D skillset in the backcourt. However, due to the Sixers being so shorthanded due to injury, he was able to have an expanded role in the offense. This resulted in Grimes averaging 21.9 PPG and 4.5 APG on 37% shooting from three in the 28 games following the trade.
Coming off his short stint with the Sixers, Grimes was in line for a new deal via restricted free agency. Unfortunately for him, it's been a tough market this summer. In these final days of the offseason, the 25-year-old is still without a deal.
Within the past week, a handful of restricted free agents across the league have worked out new deals. Cam Thomas opted to return to the Brooklyn Nets on his qualifying offer, while Josh Giddey inked an $100 million extension with the Chicago Bulls.
As for Grimes, he and Golden State Warriors forward Jonathan Kuminga remain as the most notable restricted free agents still available.
Recently, Grimes had fans buzzing when he posted a photo of himself in his Sixers uniform on his Instagram story. Many saw it as a sign that a deal is finally coming down the pike, but that doesn't appear to be the case.
During his latest news dump, NBA insider Jake Fischer detailed the latest regarding the Sixers and the free-agent guard. He cited that there has been no progress on the two sides coming to an agreement for the 2026 campaign.
"When it comes to Quentin Grimes, though, there has been no tangible movement to relay when it comes to his ongoing restricted free agency stalemate with the team … despite what appeared to be a glimmer of positivity when Grimes recently published a picture of himself in Sixers red on Instagram," Fischer wrote.
Since the offseason began, the Sixers have said it's a priority for them to keep Grimes on the roster moving forward. With camp looming, the front office is cutting it close to put an end to this saga.