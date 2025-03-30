Sixers Reveal Crucial Update on Andre Drummond’s Status
Andre Drummond’s second stint with the Philadelphia 76ers hasn’t gone as planned. When the veteran center signed with the Sixers following his stint with the Chicago Bulls, he planned to be Joel Embiid’s primary backup.
Not only did Drummond end up starting more than 20 of the 40 games he played, but he missed plenty of playing time due to a lingering toe injury.
The Sixers haven’t had Drummond on the court since March 12. When the team faced the Toronto Raptors, Drummond played for 25 minutes as a starter. He missed the following game and ended up remaining off the court for the next eight games.
When the Sixers hosted the Miami Heat on Saturday night, Drummond was set to miss his ninth game in a row. Unfortunately for the big man, he’s expected to miss at least five more games.
via @PompeyOnSixers: Andre Drummond (toe) is out for the next five games. The center will be re-evaluated in a week. #Sixers
Since the start of the season, Drummond has made 40 appearances. The veteran center posted averages of seven points, eight rebounds, and nearly one block per game. He made 50 percent of his shots from the field and knocked down free throws at a 62 percent clip.
Drummond has been one of many Sixers to face a ton of absences this year. Joel Embiid played in fewer than 20 games as he dealt with frequent swelling and soreness in the knee. Paul George battled multiple setbacks, which prevented him from playing beyond March 4. Tyrese Maxey is another core player who has missed nearly a month of action. Like Drummond, Maxey has not been ruled out for the rest of the year.
With Drummond set to miss five games, he won’t be able to return until Wednesday, April 9, when the Sixers visit the Washington Wizards. At that point, the Sixers will have just three games remaining.