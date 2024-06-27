Sixers Reveal No. 16 Selection in 2024 NBA Draft
The Philadelphia 76ers are set to bring in a new rookie out of Duke through the 2024 NBA Draft.
The Sixers entered the draft with the 16th overall selection, marking the highest selection slot since Daryl Morey took over the front office in 2020.
Despite having an opportunity to bring in a new rookie just outside of the lottery, the Sixers’ President of Basketball Operations hinted that the selection could be on the move.
“Immediate help probably never comes in the draft,” Morey said following the 2024 NBA Playoffs. “There’s really only something less than 10 but greater than five players picked in the range we’re picking in that are good in the first year. That said, we don’t really focus on the draft for help now.”
In the month leading up to the draft, the Sixers were rumored to be strongly considering trading away the pick. While they would field offers for the selection, Morey made it clear that making a pick wasn’t out of the question — and he still thought highly of this year’s pool of players.
“The storylines have been that the draft is worse,” Morey added. “I don’t see that at all. Actually, I’m very excited about who’s at 16. That said, as you might expect we have all options on the table.”
When draft night arrived, the Sixers still owned No. 16, putting them in play to still potentially draft a player.
Although there was speculation the Sixers could use the pick in a deal, Philadelphia called on Duke prospect Jared McCain to join the roster.
Coming out of his freshman season at Duke, McCain started all 36 games he appeared in. The young guard produced 14 points per outing on 46 percent shooting from the field. The Duke standout knocked down 41 percent of his threes on nearly six attempts per game. In addition to his shooting, McCain averaged five rebounds, two assists, and one steal.