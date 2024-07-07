All 76ers

Sixers Reveal Paul George’s Number After Making Signing Official

What number will Paul George wear for the Philadelphia 76ers?

Justin Grasso

Apr 9, 2024; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; LA Clippers forward Paul George (13) looks on during the first quarter of the game against the Phoenix Suns at Footprint Center. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports
Apr 9, 2024; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; LA Clippers forward Paul George (13) looks on during the first quarter of the game against the Phoenix Suns at Footprint Center. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports / Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports
In this story:

The Philadelphia 76ers have officially signed Paul George on Saturday.

As expected, the nine-time All-Star will take the court for Philadelphia in 2024-2025 and beyond. For the Sixers, George will wear No. 8.

All offseason long, the Sixers were rumored to be targeting George as their top priority free agent signing. Not only did Daryl Morey and the front office make it clear they desired an All-Star addition alongside Tyrese Maxey and Joel Embiid, but they noted that a wing player would be ideal.

George fit Morey’s description and the Sixers seemed to have intrigued the Los Angeles Clippers forward in the weeks leading up to free agency.

Once it became clear that George would opt-out of his player option with the Clippers, it was revealed that he would consider three teams in free agency. A return to the Clippers wasn’t ruled out, but a change of scenery with the Sixers and the Orlando Magic was a possibility.

In the end, George ultimately decided that a move to Philly to join the Sixers would best suit the 34-year-old veteran. The Sixers now have a star trio to work with moving forward.

Last season, the Sixers finished the regular season with a ticket to the Play-In. They clinched the seventh seed after defeating the Miami Heat. In the playoffs, Philly flamed out in the first round for the first time since 2020. In a six-game series against the New York Knicks, the 76ers lost 2-4.

With George, the Sixers hope that his playoff experience could help get them past the Eastern Conference Semifinals round and beyond. Over the course of his career, George has appeared in 114 playoff games. He had six runs with the Indiana Pacers, two with the Oklahoma City Thunder, and three with the Clippers.

Last season, the Clippers lost in six games. George finished the run by averaging 20 points on 37 percent shooting from deep. While George is still searching for his first NBA title, he hopes to help the Sixers get to where they need to be, competing with the top teams in the East, including the current NBA Champions, the Boston Celtics.

Published
Justin Grasso

JUSTIN GRASSO

Title: Credentialed writer/reporter covering the Philadelphia 76ers for Sports Illustrated’s FanNation Email: JustinGrasso32@Gmail.com Location: Philadelphia, PA Expertise: Reporting, insight, and analysis on the Sixers and the NBA  Justin Grasso is a credentialed writer and publisher covering the Philadelphia 76ers for Sports Illustrated’s FanNation.  Grasso got his start in sports media in 2016 with FantasyPros, working the news desk, providing game-by-game player analysis and updates on the Portland Trail Blazers and the Golden State Warriors. By 2017, he joined FanSided’s Philadelphia Eagles site as a staff writer. After spending one season covering the Eagles as a staff writer, Grasso was promoted to become the site’s Co-Editor. For the next two NFL seasons, he covered the Eagles closely before broadening his NFL coverage. For a brief stint, Grasso covered the NFL on a national basis after joining Heavy.com as an NFL news desk writer. In 2019, Grasso joined the 76ers' beat on a part-time basis, stepping into a role with South Jersey’s 97.3 ESPN. Ahead of the 2019-2020 NBA season, he concluded a three-year stint covering the Eagles and joined the Sixers beat full-time. Grasso has covered the 76ers exclusively since then for Sports Illustrated. He is a member of the Pro Basketball Writer’s Association.  Twitter: @JGrasso_ Instagram: @JGrassoNBA

Home/News