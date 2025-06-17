Sixers Rival Selected as More Likely To Trade Draft Pick
One of the most popular narratives heading into the 2025 NBA Draft is the idea that the event really starts when the Philadelphia 76ers go on the clock at No. 3.
This year, there’s no uncertainty for the first pick. Cooper Flagg is bound to become a member of the Dallas Mavericks. While there’s been a sprinkle of doubt surrounding the San Antonio Spurs keeping their second pick, all signs point to the Victor Wembanyama-led franchise taking Dylan Harper at No. 2.
The Sixers are expected to go on the clock after, and nobody knows what Philadelphia will do at this time. Will they trade back? Will they stay where they’re at and simply make a pick? Even trading up to be the team to take Harper was an idea that was recently tossed out in the open.
As much as the Sixers continue getting linked to trade scenarios, which involve parting ways with their pick, the NBA Insider Jake Fischer recently reported that the Toronto Raptors are gaining a lot of steam as trade candidates, who are looking to move off their No. 9 selection.
“The Raptors' No. 9 pick is also increasingly viewed as perhaps the most likely top-10 pick in the draft to be traded,” Fischer said. “My sense is that Toronto would prefer to simply trade down rather than trade out of the first-round completely. Perhaps there is some swap potential in a deal with Phoenix and the Suns' No. 29 overall selection.”
Lately, it’s been feeling like the Sixers were becoming the most likely team to move their pick, but perhaps the Raptors are taking the cake. There just might be a sense that the Sixers are blowing smoke everywhere to throw off rival teams during the pre-draft process.
No matter where the Sixers select, they plan to take on a player who should see the court frequently in year one. When they were forced to roll out their last first-rounder, Jared McCain, the former Duke guard quickly showed the Sixers he was more than a rotational-caliber player.
While McCain’s rookie year ended prematurely due to a knee injury, his surprising emergence gave the Sixers the idea that they should have a better balance of young talent, along with the core of seasoned veterans. Trading back isn’t out of the question, but the Sixers no longer seem to be the most likely team to make a pre-draft move involving their top pick.