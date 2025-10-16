Sixers' Rookie Continues to Impress at Preseason Practices
One of the names to watch on the Philadelphia 76ers for the upcoming season is the third overall pick from the 2025 NBA Draft, VJ Edgecombe, who made the jump to the NBA after spending a lone season at Baylor University.
Since the draft night, Edgecombe has gone on to get himself ingratiated with the City of Brotherly Love, whether that was working out immediately after getting selected or appearing in the NBA Summer League for the Sixers.
How'd Edgecombe do in the Summer League?
Across his limited game time in Las Vegas and Salt Lake City, due to a right thumb contusion suffered after his first outing, Edgecombe would average 21.5 points, eight rebounds, and four assists in the Summer League. These numbers would better reflect those that he put up during his one year with the Bears in the Big 12, in which he averaged 15 points and 5.6 rebounds.
These efforts would continue to grow as he and the Sixers travelled to the Middle East as a part of the NBA's Abu Dhabi Games, which would see the Bahamian make his NBA debut against the New York Knicks in early October.
For his NBA debut, Edgecombe would score 14 points on 30.8 percent shooting from the field, while also snagging six rebounds for his team.
What's stood out about Edgecombe in the Sixers' practice sessions?
While these numbers would drop in his second game during Philadelphia's preseason trip, he hasn't stopped working on improving in the team's training sessions afterward. This effort has been noticed by Sixers' second-year guard Jared McCain, who praised Edgecombe's physical profile and ability to take direction from some of the veteran voices on the team.
"He's the best, I mean obviously his athleticism is insane, just the way he's able to take information and actually apply it to the game right away, whether it's coach telling him something, whether it's Kyle [Lowry] or there's Tyrese [Maxey], like he operates at a high level.
McCain would know better than some of his teammates about the demands of what it means to be a rookie in the NBA, given that he was the Sixers' first-round pick in the 2024 NBA Draft. The former Duke star's praise for his rookie teammate didn't stop there, as he has been impressed by Edgecombe's work ethic.
"He works hard; anything he wants, he'll be able to get because he works hard," McCain stated.
While Edgecombe sat out of the Sixers' third preseason match, which resulted in a loss to the Orlando Magic, due to left hip soreness, his next opportunity to play in front of the Philadelphia faithful will come on Friday night, when the Minnesota Timberwolves visit the Xfinity Mobile Arena.