Sixers’ Rookie Deemed Notable Newcomer to NBA
The NBA season sits only a month and some change out from being back in full swing, with EuroBasket being the only real competition left before teams around the league start their respective training camps.
For some teams, this will include getting to mix and match lineups with their pickups from the offseason, whether it be through a trade, free agency, or the NBA draft. This certainly applies to the Philadelphia 76ers, who weren’t all too quiet in the offseason, bringing in the likes of Trendon Watford, Jabari Walker, Johni Broome, and VJ Edgecombe, who was taken the third overall pick in the 2025 NBA draft.
The Sixers’ rookie lit up the collegiate scene during his lone season at Baylor University, going on to gather a reputation as a threat on both ends of the court, averaging 15 points and 2.1 steals per game with the Bears.
Edgecombe shows off at the Summer League
One of the things that confused some about the Sixers’ selection is that they were set to have quite the busy backcourt, with talents such as Tyrese Maxey, Kelly Oubre Jr, Jared McCain, Kyle Lowry, and Quentin Grimes already having their own respective spots in Nick Nurse’s system.
However, the NBA Summer League gave the Bahamian star an opportunity to show off his talents, and he certainly did, averaging 21.5 points, eight rebounds, and two steals per outing across both his appearances in Las Vegas and Salt Lake City. Granted, his availability throughout the Summer League was limited due to a contusion in his right thumb that he suffered after making his debut.
Edgecombe as a notable newcomer
This was enough for ESPN to include him on a recent list of newcomers to watch for the upcoming season, pitting him with some big names such as Kevin Durant, Kristaps Porzingis, as well as fellow rookies Cooper Flagg and Dylan Harper.
The article, written by ESPN’s Chris Herring and Kevin Pelton, highlights his Summer League debut and his potential game time in a squad that has had health problems in the past as a reason to keep an eye on the Sixers’ rookie.
“In his debut, Edgecombe had 28 points, 10 rebounds and 4 assists, using his explosiveness to live in the paint…” writes Pelton. “If the Sixers again struggle to stay healthy, Edgecombe represents the promise of a new era in Philly.”
From here, it won’t be long for the Philadelphia faithful and the NBA world alike to get their next glimpse at the Bahamian youngster.