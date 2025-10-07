Sixers Rookie VJ Edgecombe Reveals His Underrated Factor
VJ Edgecombe joined the Philadelphia 76ers as their first lottery pick since the 2018 NBA Draft. In recent seasons, a rookie on the Sixers wouldn’t be viewed as a day-one contributor. Jared McCain and Tyrese Maxey gave the team a reason not to overlook the value of a young rookie, no matter what the circumstances are.
Suddenly, Edgecombe could be an impact player from the jump.
The former Baylor guard has a lot to prove. He won’t earn a role right away just because he was selected as a top-three pick in the 2025 NBA Draft. And simply having athleticism won’t be enough. Fortunately, Edgecombe believes he holds value in other areas—and even carries an underrated quality with him.
"I will say just being a versatile player. My playmaking is underrated. I think my defense is also up there,” Edgecombe told Responsible Gaming recently.
When it comes to the point guard position, the Sixers are going to rely on Tyrese Maxey to run the show as the starting ball handler. The go-to backup will likely be the seasoned veteran Kyle Lowry. Beyond Lowry, the Sixers are likely to mix things up with multiple options. Edgecombe could be in the equation if he keeps his confidence high.
At the college level, Edgecombe had just one season of experience. During his freshman effort, Edgecombe appeared in 33 games. He averaged 32.7 minutes of action, making 44 percent of his shots from the field and putting up 15 points per game.
Edgecombe averaged 3.2 assists per game, while turning the ball over 1.9 times per game.
The Sixers have a crowded backcourt, but their health concerns will leave Edgecombe in a position to potentially play a lot early on. Jared McCain is set to miss time, as he recently underwent surgery on his thumb.
Throughout the 2024-2025 NBA season, the veteran Kyle Lowry struggled to stay healthy. He appeared in just 35 games, averaging 18.8 minutes of playing time. While Lowry is seemingly healthy at the start of the preseason for the Sixers, the 39-year-old veteran has had a hard time finding consistency with his health since landing with the Sixers two seasons ago.
The 76ers hope that the addition of young players such as Edgecombe will breathe new life into the team, which was dominated by injuries last year. Although Philadelphia will want to play to Edgecombe’s strengths, the rookie prides himself on being versatile and able to bring value in different areas of the game.
By allowing Edgecombe to potentially earn plenty of minutes right away, the Sixers could have another Rookie of the Year favorite on their hands. Last year, the team’s health struggles caused Nick Nurse to call on Jared McCain earlier than expected. The former Duke guard put together a Rookie of the Year-worthy campaign. Unfortunately, his season was derailed months early, as he battled a knee injury.
Edgecombe hopes to avoid that unfortunate path, as the Sixers need all the good health they can get as they look to bounce back after missing the playoffs last year.