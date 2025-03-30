All 76ers

Sixers Rule Out Thriving Trade Pickup vs Raptors

Quentin Grimes has been downgraded against the Toronto Raptors on Sunday.

Justin Grasso

Mar 12, 2025; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Toronto Raptors guard A.J. Lawson (0) battles for the ball with Philadelphia 76ers guard Quentin Grimes (5) during the fourth quarter at the Scotiabank Arena. Mandatory Credit: Nick Turchiaro-Imagn Images
Mar 12, 2025; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Toronto Raptors guard A.J. Lawson (0) battles for the ball with Philadelphia 76ers guard Quentin Grimes (5) during the fourth quarter at the Scotiabank Arena. Mandatory Credit: Nick Turchiaro-Imagn Images / Nick Turchiaro-Imagn Images
Since trading for Quentin Grimes, the Philadelphia 76ers have come to realize their mid-season deal with the Dallas Mavericks was a hit.

It’s unclear what the next few seasons hold for the future restricted free agent, but he’s made a convincing case for the Sixers to keep him around long-term. Lately, Grimes has been thriving. On Sunday night, he’ll get a well-deserved break against the Toronto Raptors.

Although the Sixers didn’t downgrade Grimes on the injury report on Saturday night, the team changed his status on Sunday afternoon. The veteran guard will get a night of rest.

The Sixers faced the Miami Heat on Saturday night to open up a back-to-back set. Grimes checked in for 30 minutes. During that time, he shot 6-14 from the field, with half of his makes coming from three. Grimes accounted for 15 points. He also had three assists and four rebounds.

Miami defeated the Sixers 118-95. With that loss, the Sixers were officially eliminated from playoff contention for the first time since 2017. While a healthy Grimes plans to finish the year strong with the Sixers, he won’t be a part of Sunday’s action, which will close out the regular season series between Toronto and Philadelphia.

Since making his debut with the Sixers, Grimes has appeared in 22 games. He posted averages of 22 points, four assists, and five rebounds since the trade deadline. While Grimes has been successful on a personal level, the Sixers are just 3-19 during the stretch of games played by the former Mav.

On Sunday, the Sixers will tip-off against the Raptors at 7:30 PM ET.

