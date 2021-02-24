Sixers' Second-Half 2021 NBA Schedule Released

The Philadelphia 76ers will soon conclude the first half of the 2020-2021 NBA season. After getting off to a late December start due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Sixers caught fire early on with new personnel, a new system, and a new head coach in Doc Rivers.

Although the Sixers anticipated a rusty start to the season, they shook it all off quickly and eventually found themselves at the top of the Eastern Conference just a season after placing sixth and getting bounced out of the playoffs in four games.

At this point, the 76ers remain in good shape. Ben Simmons and Joel Embiid are coexisting on the court well, and have both been named All-Stars for next month. While Tobias Harris won't join Simmons, Embiid, and the Sixers' coaching staff in Atlanta for the big game in March, the veteran forward has looked better than ever.

But winning games during the first half of the season is only half the battle. Sure, the Sixers might be in great shape right now, but they have to maintain this high level of play throughout the rest of the year. Before, only the first half of the 2020-2021 NBA season was scheduled. On Wednesday, the NBA announced the plans for the remainder of the season.

The Sixers' Second-Half Schedule

March 11: @ Chicago

March 12: @ Washington

March 14: vs. San Antontio

March 16: vs. New York

March 17: vs. Bucks

March 20: vs. Kings

March 21: @ New York

March 23: @ Golden State

March 25: @ Los Angeles Lakers

March 27: @ Los Angeles Clippers

March 30: @ Denver

April 1: @ Cleveland

April 3: vs. Minnesota

April 4: vs. Memphis

April 6: @ Boston

April 9: @ New Orleans

April 12: @Dallas

April 14: vs. Brooklyn

April 16: vs. Los Angeles Clippers

April 19: vs. Golden State

April 21: vs. Phoenix

April 22: @ Milwaukee

April 24: @Milwaukee

April 26: vs. Oklahoma City

April 28: vs. Atlanta

April 30: vs. Atlanta

May 2: @ San Antonio

May 3: @ Chicago

May 5: @ Houston

May 7: vs. New Orleans

May 8: vs. Detroit

May 11: @ Indiana

May 13: @ Miami

May 14: vs. Orlando