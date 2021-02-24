NewsSI.COM
Sixers' Second-Half 2021 NBA Schedule Released

The next schedule is out.
The Philadelphia 76ers will soon conclude the first half of the 2020-2021 NBA season. After getting off to a late December start due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Sixers caught fire early on with new personnel, a new system, and a new head coach in Doc Rivers.

Although the Sixers anticipated a rusty start to the season, they shook it all off quickly and eventually found themselves at the top of the Eastern Conference just a season after placing sixth and getting bounced out of the playoffs in four games.

At this point, the 76ers remain in good shape. Ben Simmons and Joel Embiid are coexisting on the court well, and have both been named All-Stars for next month. While Tobias Harris won't join Simmons, Embiid, and the Sixers' coaching staff in Atlanta for the big game in March, the veteran forward has looked better than ever.

But winning games during the first half of the season is only half the battle. Sure, the Sixers might be in great shape right now, but they have to maintain this high level of play throughout the rest of the year. Before, only the first half of the 2020-2021 NBA season was scheduled. On Wednesday, the NBA announced the plans for the remainder of the season. 

The Sixers' Second-Half Schedule

  • March 11: @ Chicago 
  • March 12: @ Washington
  • March 14: vs. San Antontio
  • March 16: vs. New York
  • March 17: vs. Bucks
  • March 20: vs. Kings
  • March 21: @ New York
  • March 23: @ Golden State
  • March 25: @ Los Angeles Lakers
  • March 27: @ Los Angeles Clippers
  • March 30: @ Denver
  • April 1: @ Cleveland
  • April 3: vs. Minnesota
  • April 4: vs. Memphis
  • April 6: @ Boston
  • April 9: @ New Orleans
  • April 12: @Dallas
  • April 14: vs. Brooklyn
  • April 16: vs. Los Angeles Clippers
  • April 19: vs. Golden State
  • April 21: vs. Phoenix
  • April 22: @ Milwaukee
  • April 24: @Milwaukee
  • April 26: vs. Oklahoma City
  • April 28: vs. Atlanta 
  • April 30: vs. Atlanta
  • May 2: @ San Antonio
  • May 3: @ Chicago
  • May 5: @ Houston
  • May 7: vs. New Orleans
  • May 8: vs. Detroit
  • May 11: @ Indiana
  • May 13: @ Miami
  • May 14: vs. Orlando
  • May 16: vs. Orlando

