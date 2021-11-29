Shake Milton Questionable vs. Magic on Monday Night

The Sixers are slowly but surely getting healthier. Before Saturday night's game against the Minnesota Timberwolves, Philly had several key players in and out of the lineup throughout the last week. Joel Embiid remained in the NBA's health and safety protocol as he battled with COVID-19.

Tobias Harris was dealing with hip soreness, while Seth Curry had a case of back tightness. Meanwhile, Danny Green missed a handful of games as hamstring tightness affected him for the second time this season.

Two of the four players mentioned above avoided the injury report heading into Saturday's game. Harris and Embiid were the only two regulars that were questionable for the matchup. Fortunately, they were both cleared for action roughly 30 minutes before tip-off.

But then Shake Milton became a late scratch. Before Saturday's game, Milton wasn't on the injury report at all. The young veteran was even spotted on the floor a couple of hours before the Timberwolves matchup getting a pregame workout routine in. Unfortunately, it seems he suffered a minor setback getting ready for the game.

Milton was ruled out with groin soreness on Saturday. With him out of the lineup, the Sixers rolled with the Turkish veteran Furkan Korkmaz as the backup ball handler. The Sixers put up a good fight against Minnesota as they formed a comeback and forced overtime twice -- but Philly went ahead and took on its second-straight loss, making it the tenth defeat of the year.

Now, they'll look to bounce back on Monday night with a game against the Orlando Magic. For the most part, the Sixers' injury report is clear outside of G League assignments and Ben Simmons, who has been on it all year due to personal reasons.

However, Milton's name remains on the report. The good news is he's been upgraded to questionable after missing Saturday night's game. The chances are he'll likely be a game-time decision on Monday night.

Justin Grasso covers the Philadelphia 76ers for Sports Illustrated. You can follow him for live updates on Twitter: @JGrasso_.