Sixers Sign Charlie Brown to Two-Way Deal

The Philadelphia 76ers made a change to their roster on Tuesday evening. According to a team official, the Sixers are signing 24-year-old guard Charlie Brown Jr. to a two-way contract.

Brown Jr. is no stranger to the Sixers and their organization. Back in October, the young guard landed with Philadelphia's G League affiliate, the Delaware Blue Coats, through a trade after signing with the Iowa Wolves last January.

In 11 games with the Blue Coats this season, Brown averaged 30 minutes on the floor. During that time, he put up 16 points per game while shooting 46-percent from the field and draining 40-percent of his threes on six attempts per game.

With the NBA dealing with a league-wide COVID-19 outbreak, Brown became one of many G League prospects to land a ten-day deal via the hardship exception. His first stint on a main roster this season was with the Dallas Mavericks.

During his temporary stint in Dallas, Brown appeared in three games. He averaged five minutes on the court. After his ten days were up, the Mavericks moved on without offering Brown an additional contract.

However, he wouldn't be without a team for long. As the Sixers continued dealing with setbacks, they utilized the hardship exception twice more after Tyler Johnson's ten-day contract was up. First, Brown earned a temporary deal. Then, another Delaware standout Braxton Key earned one as well.

So far, Brown only appeared in two games with the Sixers. While he's averaged just two points per outing, the young guard has still been impressive as he's been aggressive and active on the defensive side of the ball.

Although he hasn't been with the Sixers for long, Brown earned himself a two-way deal. In order to create a vacant two-way slot, the Sixers waived the former undrafted guard out of Michigan State, Aaron Henry. Now, Brown joins Myles Powell as Philadelphia's second two-way player.

