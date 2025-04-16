Sixers Standout Guard Reflects on Luka Doncic Trade to LA Lakers
Before putting together the best stretch of his pro career with the Philadelphia 76ers, Quentin Grimes was carving out a role for himself on the Dallas Mavericks. During a recent interview, the young guard provided an up-close view of the NBA's latest league-altering trade.
Prior to him also being moved at the deadline, Grimes was on the Mavs' roster when they made the shocking decision to part with Luka Doncic. The superstar guard was shipped to the LA Lakers to team up with LeBron James, while Dallas netted a high-caliber talent in Anthony Davis in return.
This week, Grimes was a guest on the Young Man and the Three podcast. Among the topics brought up was the Doncic trade unfolding from his perspective. He and his teammates, like the rest of the people in the basketball community, were left speechless by the Mavericks parting with their franchise cornerstone.
"I go to Shams and it's like Luka for AD," Grimes said. "What's funny is like I heard maybe like 10 seconds later, all I hear in the hallway is like ayo what the f***. I open my door and it's Naji, D-Live, I think PJ and we just looking at each other, we like what the f*** just happened."
Grimes' time with Doncic was brief, as he had just arrived in Dallas that offseason after being acquired in a trade for veteran forward Tim Hardaway Jr. He also didn't have to deal with much of the chaos that followed the trade, eventually being moved himself.
Being moved mid-season ended up working out nicely for Grimes, as he shined on a shorthanded Sixers team. In 28 games following the trade, he averaged 21.9 PPG, 5.2 RPG, and 4.5 APG. Now, the former first-round pick will begin preparing to secure a new contract in restricted free agency this summer.