Sixers Face Grave Disadvantage Against Grizzlies Before the Game Even Begins

The Sixers have lost their last two games, and reinforcements do not appear to be on the way ahead of their matchup against the Memphis Grizzlies on Tuesday at 7 p.m. ET.

According to the NBA's latest injury report, Joel Embiid will miss his sixth straight game with a strained right oblique. The Sixers have lost four games in that span and have stumbled to the eighth seed in the Eastern Conference. They're now only one game up on the ninth-seeded Atlanta Hawks, who beat the Sixers in all four of their meetings this season.

Tyrese Maxey also will not play due to a right pinky sprain that he suffered late in Saturday's loss against the Hawks. The Sixers announced Sunday that the two-time All-Star would miss their next two games as he undergoes further testing and consultation.

VJ Edgecombe is listed as questionable with a lumber contusion that he suffered in the Sixers' blowout loss to the San Antonio Spurs on March 3. He has missed their last three games after being listed as questionable for Monday's loss against Cleveland.

Johni Broome remains out as he recovers from a procedure on his torn right meniscus. He suffered the injury in the Delaware Blue Coats’ 127-120 loss to the Maine Celtics on February 19, and the Sixers announced nine days later that he would be re-evaluated in four weeks.

Kelly Oubre Jr. is listed with "left knee injury recovery" on the injury report, but he'll be available against Memphis.

Grizzlies even more short-handed

Somehow, the Grizzlies have an even longer injury list than the Sixers.

Memphis will be without Santi Aldama (knee), Kentavious Caldwell-Pope (finger), Brandon Clarke (calf), Zach Edey (ankle), Taj Gibson (reconditioning), Ja Morant (elbow) and Scotty Pippen Jr. (toe). Walter Clayton Jr. is questionable with a right ankle sprain.

The Grizzlies are free-falling down the Western Conference standings, joining other teams in a race for a top draft pick in a loaded 2026 class. Given Memphis’ efforts to tank, the Sixers cannot afford a loss to them Tuesday even though they're short-handed and fatigued after playing Cleveland on Monday.

The Grizzlies have lost four straight games and 11 of their past 14, although they did pick up wins over a trio of fellow tankers in the Utah Jazz, Dallas Mavericks and Indiana Pacers over that span. If they beat the Sixers on Tuesday night, it'll be their first victory over a postseason hopeful since their Feb. 2 win over the Minnesota Timberwolves.

Jaren Jackson Jr. was still on the Grizzlies then.