Sixers Standout Listed Among Top 2025 NBA Free Agents
Heading into this offseason, the Philadelphia 76ers find themselves with a lot of tough decisions to make. Near the top of the list is Quentin Grimes and his future with the franchise.
The Sixers brought in Grimes at the trade deadline in a deal with the Dallas Mavericks. Prior to his arrival, he was primarily known for being a quality three-and-D role player at the guard position. However, upon arriving in Philly, he showed that his skill set goes far beyond that. Nick Nurse gave him an expanded role on the shorthanded team, and it resulted in putting together the best stretch of his NBA career.
After averaging 10.2 PPG with the Mavericks this season, that number jumped to 21.9 with the Sixers. Following his impressive run with his new team, Grimes could be in line for a pay bump this offseason.
In a recent column for The Athletic, Jon Hollinger ranked the top 25 players set to enter free agency. Grimes ended up being mentioned on this list, coming in at No. 21 just ahead of Chris Paul.
Known mostly as a 3-and-D guy, Grimes averaged 32.0 points per 100 possessions and shot 55.9 percent on 2s in 28 games as a Sixer, posting an 18.8 PER. However, the combination of his restricted free agency and the lack of cap space in the market should limit any sort of bidding war and put the Sixers in a strong position to keep him on a team-friendly deal.
Even though it was a small sample size, the Sixers should be more than pleased with what they saw from Grimes this season. The flashes of shot creation and secondary scoring make him an interesting piece in a guard rotation with Tyrese Maxey and Jared McCain. Also, he still has the complementary skills to thrive alongside stars like Joel Embiid and Paul George.
Price point will play a pivotal part in their final decision, but the Sixers should be prioritizing keeping Grimes around moving forward.