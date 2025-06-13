Sixers Standout Previews Offseason Grind as Free Agency Looms
Quentin Grimes is gearing up for a big NBA offseason. As he played out the final season of his contract, Grimes is set to become a free agent in July.
As Grimes prepares for his eventual free agency, the young veteran standout recently offered NBA fans a preview at his offseason workouts with a pair of photos on social media.
The Philadelphia 76ers became intrigued with Grimes as he played through his one and only season with the Dallas Mavericks this year. After getting traded by the Detroit Pistons last summer, Grimes spent his first 47 games of the 2024-2025 season with the Mavs.
During that time, Grimes shot 46 percent from the field and 40 percent from three, producing 10 points per game.
As the Sixers started to realize their postseason hopes were fading, they wanted to get younger at the trade deadline. The team moved on from its recently signed 29-year-old wing, Caleb Martin, to land the 24-year-old Grimes.
With several key players out of the mix for a long stretch, Grimes had a major opportunity in front of him. The young guard took advantage of the moment.
In 28 games, Grimes doubled his production on the offensive end. He posted averages of 22 points, five rebounds, and two steals. Grimes shot 47 percent from the field and 37 percent from three on eight attempts per game. He was generating career-high production in Philly.
The Sixers have made it clear they want Grimes back on a long-term contract. The good news is that they’ll have an opportunity to match any offer that Grimes accepts. While a return to the City of Brotherly Love isn’t a guarantee for Grimes, the Sixers are optimistic he’ll get a chance to build with Tyrese Maxey, Jared McCain, Joel Embiid, and Paul George