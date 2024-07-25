Sixers Star Joel Embiid Jabs at Team USA Teammate
This summer, Philadelphia 76ers star Joel Embiid is one of the many NBA superstars suiting up in the 2024 Olympics. Even though he is taking the floor with some of his biggest rivals, it hasn't stopped the former MVP from getting jabs in.
During the NBA season, Embiid and Jayson Tatum find themselves on rival teams. However, since they share a trainer, some of their offseason in spent together. On his new podcast, Drew Hanlen shared a quick glimpse of what this situation has been like for him.
Hanlen had Embiid on as a guest in the first episode of his Check Ball show. During the interview, he touched the remarks that go back-and-forth regarding him and the Boston Celtics forward. It was there that Embiid brought up how different it is for him since he isn't on a superteam.
"I tell him the same thing," Embiid said. "If I go 5-for-20, we get blown out."
Embiid and Tatum will be spending a lot of time together this summer, as they were both selected to play for Team USA. The two rival stars will be putting their difference aside for a few weeks as they look to deliver the United States a gold medal.
Tatum was part of a loaded roster this season, and it resulted in him winning his first championship. That said, Embiid now shares a similar type of luxury. Daryl Morey had a busy summer bolstering the Sixers roster, most notably signing Paul George to a four-year max contract.
With a new All-Star-level running mate and an upgraded supporting cast, Embiid and the Sixers will be looking to dethrone the Celtics next season.