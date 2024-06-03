All 76ers

Sixers Star Joel Embiid Offers Health Update During Rare Appearance

Joel Embiid has a positive update on his health.

Justin Grasso

Apr 30, 2024; New York, New York, USA; Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid (21) reacts during overtime in game 5 of the first round of the 2024 NBA playoffs against the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports
Apr 30, 2024; New York, New York, USA; Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid (21) reacts during overtime in game 5 of the first round of the 2024 NBA playoffs against the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports / Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports
This week, Joel Embiid made a rare offseason appearance.

The Philadelphia 76ers star was brought on as a guest on the broadcast for the UEFA Champions League matchup between Real Madrid and Dortmund.

Amidst the former MVP’s on-air interview, he addressed how he’s feeling health-wise, as he’s continuing to recover from a knee injury that he suffered during the 2023-2024 NBA season.

“I feel great,” Embiid said on the broadcast. “Much better, you know, with the knee and the face. Much better.”

May 2, 2024; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid (21) drives against New York Knicks guard Donte DiVincenzo (0) during the second half of game six of the first round for the 2024 NBA playoffs at Wells Fargo Center. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports
Back in late January, Embiid suffered a knee injury in a matchup against the Golden State Warriors. After taking some time to weigh his recovery options, the big man decided to undergo surgery, with hopes of returning to the floor before the 2024 playoffs.

After an eight-week recovery, Embiid made his way back. He appeared in five of the last seven games of the 76ers’ regular season. Then, he appeared in all six matchups of Philly’s playoff run, which ended in the first round against the New York Knicks.

Although he was back for Philadelphia, the Sixers center clearly wasn’t one-hundred percent. As the recovery from knee surgery affected his mobility, Embiid also battled with Bell’s Palsy. He wrapped up the 2024 playoffs averaging 33 points, 11 rebounds, and six assists.

The star big man had a stellar series considering the circumstances, but it wasn’t enough to get the Sixers past the Knicks.

Fortunately, it appears Embiid is doing better from a health standpoint. While he avoided participating in non-NBA events during the offseason in the past, Embiid is expected to compete on an international stage this summer for the first time.

The seven-time All-Star will represent the 76ers as a member of Team USA at the Paris Olympics next month. With some extended time off, Embiid should be one-hundred percent when he joins other NBA superstars on the Olympic stage.

