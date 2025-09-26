Sixers Star Makes it Clear Identity Will Not Depend on Joel Embiid
Tyrese Maxey made it clear the Sixers aren’t building their game plan around whether Joel Embiid is in or out of the lineup. Instead, they’re building a system that stays consistent no matter who’s on the floor.
The NBA season is finally underway, and to tip off with media day, as Tyrese Maxey came in hot with what he expects from the team this season.
Maxey didn’t hold back when asked about their up-and-down play without the stars of the team in the lineup. As he does not want the Sixers to live off Joel Embiid’s availability.
He knows that was the narrative last season. When Embiid played, the Sixers looked like they could be contenders. When he sat, they scrambled. That cycle drained the team, and Maxey is determined not to let it happen again.
This season, he says, the Sixers are creating an identity that does not swing based on one player. Asked about the unpredictability of Embiid’s health, Maxey did not hedge. He leaned in.
“We’re trying to create an identity to where, no matter who plays, like I’m not playing, Jo’s not playing, Jared is not playing, Paul’s not playing, whoever, it doesn’t matter,” Maxey said. “The 76ers are going to play this way every single night, no matter who’s out there. We’re going to compete, we’re going to play hard, and that’s what it has to come down to.”
That is a bold shift in tone from a franchise that has long been tied to Embiid’s performances since coming out of Kansas. For years, Philly has been at its best and its worst based on whether the former MVP was available and opposing teams knew it as well. When Embiid sat, the Sixers had no consistent system to lean on.
Maxey wants to change that mindset. He admitted that game plans adjust when Embiid is in the lineup because teams load up to slow him down. But he emphasized that the foundation has to look the same every night, regardless of who’s out there.
“Of course, you know, it’s little stipulations,” Maxey said. “So when Joel plays, then, of course, they’re going to double, we’re going to do those different things. But our base needs to be the same every single night. That’s the biggest thing that we’ve been working on.”
It is the type of answer you expect from a player growing into a new role. Maxey is not just the Sixers’ second option anymore. He is speaking like someone who wants to be the standard-bearer for how this team plays.
Philadelphia has needed that. The last few years have been defined by waiting on Embiid’s status. Maxey’s push for consistency signals a shift toward accountability, effort, and style of play.
If the Sixers succeed in building that foundation, they can move beyond being labeled as too dependent on one player. If they fall short, the same old narrative will follow them into another spring.
Maxey is clear. The Sixers will not let their season ride on Embiid’s availability. They will ride on their own identity.