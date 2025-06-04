Sixers Star Paul George Makes Statement on NBA Finals Criticism
As the two conference finals series played out over the last couple of weeks, it was becoming clear that the 2025 NBA Finals were likely to feature two teams that are located in smaller markets.
That much is confirmed. The Oklahoma City Thunder and the Indiana Pacers will battle it out for the NBA Championship, beginning with Game 1 on Thursday.
Some love the idea, especially considering the Thunder and the Pacers are built around some of the league’s younger stars. Others have criticized the matchup, suggesting it will miss a spark, since there isn’t a major market involved.
For the Philadelphia 76ers All-Star, Paul George, he believes the series will do just fine and suggests it will potentially bring in a new era of the NBA.
“I think this is great for the NBA,” George said on the latest episode of ‘Podcast P.’
“I think with what the owners have made it to where teams can’t go after three, star max contract guys anymore, right? I think with both of these teams, they fall under the first apron, and you’re looking at what the NBA will be for the future. You’ll probably have two stars, they’ll be able to put two stars together, but the importance of developing young guys and going after guys that fit your team that play their role.”
George knows both markets well. When he started his NBA career, the nine-time All-Star was the 10th overall pick in the 2010 NBA Draft for the Indiana Pacers.
After spending seven seasons with the Pacers, George joined the Oklahoma City Thunder for two seasons before making his way to the Los Angeles Clippers.
George has seen some “superteam” situations up close. Last season, he was paired with Kawhi Leonard and James Harden on the Clippers. This year, he joined the Sixers to play alongside Tyrese Maxey and Joel Embiid.
While the NBA seems to be moving in a different direction with the new CBA in place, the Sixers are stilll hopeful they can make the most out of having three players maxed out on their roster.