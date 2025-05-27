Sixers Star Paul George Reflects on Being Bombarded by Eagles Fans
While the Philadelphia 76ers were navigating an injury-ridden 2025 season, the Eagles were on a run of much better fortune. Led by Jalen Hurts, they got back to the Super Bowl and were able to get revenge on Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs on the big stage.
During the mass celebration in the city following the Super Bowl win, Paul George was spotted driving around in the hysteria. Months removed from the encounter, he peeled back the curtain on what fans were yelling at him that night.
In the latest episode of his Podcast P show, George chopped it up with recent Hall of Fame inductee Carmelo Anthony. Among the things they discussed was the night PG was roaming the city amid its latest championship. On his account, fans did not hold back when they realized it was and even poked fun at Tobias Harris' expense.
"Said yo, we could have kept Tobias," George said. "We could have kept Tobias if you was gonna do this s***. Shoutout TB it ain't no joke at TB. It was funny but it was some s*** you take to the heart."
These remarks largely have to do with George's production in his first year with the Sixers. When he signed a four-year max contract in free agency, many viewed him as the final piece that could turn Philly into a legit contender. However, due to battling multiple ailments, PG's production was lower than what we've grown accustomed to seeing from him. He ended up playing in just 41 games, averaging 16.2 PPG, 5.3 RPG, and 4.3 APG in that stretch.
This experience gave George an up-close look at how passionate the city's fanbase is when it comes to their sports teams. Heading into his second year with the Sixers, he'll attempt to help the franchise back on track as they attempt to get back in the title hunt.