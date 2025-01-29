Sixers Star Tyrese Maxey Reflects on Relationship With LeBron James
Like many other young players in the NBA, Philadelphia 76ers star Tyrese Maxey grew up watching LeBron James. Now having the chance to playing alongside him in the pros, the young guard reflected on the bond he's built with the 20-time All-Star.
Maxey is someone who has had the opportunity to be around LeBron a lot in recent years. Seeing that they are both represented by the same agent, their paths crossed regularly. This connection has resulted in them becoming training partners in the offseason at times as well.
Without the services of his two star running mates, Maxey was tasked with leading the shorthanded Sixers against LeBron and company. He'd end up having one of his best offensive outings of the season, finishing with 43 points. Along with helping the Sixers secure a win, Maxey also walked out with a jersey from the Lakers star.
While speaking with the media postgame, Maxey was asked about his relationship with LeBron. He looks at him as a big brother and cited him as one of the best ever to play the game.
"He's just like a big brother to me," Maxey said. "Same agent, I've worked out with him a few times every summer...He's great man, greatest ever you know what I'm saying. Him and Jordan is right there neck-and-neck and what he's done for our game has been amazing."
LeBron filled the stat sheet against the Sixers, ending the night with 31 points, eight rebounds, and nine assists. However, his all-around effort was not enough to overcome Maxey's masterclass on the offensive end.
As for the Sixers, this victory marks three in a row for them as they continue this tough stretch of their schedule. They find themselves with a quick turnaround again, as they'll be back in action Wednesday night to face the Sacramento Kings.