Sixers Star Tyrese Maxey Sees Slight Change in NBA Player Rankings
Heading into this season, Tyrese Maxey was supposed to be one piece of the Philadelphia 76ers' three-headed monster. However, due to injuries, he found himself leading the charge without one or both of his running mates on most nights.
Though he missed a good amount of time himself, Maxey was by far the most consistent star in the lineup for the Sixers. He appeared in 52 games before being shut down, averaging 26.3 PPG, 3.3 RPG, and 6.1 APG.
Before the NBA Finals got underway, the staff at The Ringer put out the final update of their top 100 player rankings. Maxey has relatively floated around the same area but sees himself get a slight bump in the latest iteration. The Sixers star comes in at No. 39, just behind players such as Derrick White, Franz Wagner, and Alperen Sengun.
he was the only one of the Sixers’ purported Big Three to play with any modicum of consistency. (He even managed to put his quick hands to use on defense this season, becoming one of the league’s top stealsmen.) But playing without Joel Embiid put a spotlight on some of the diminutive guard’s physical limitations and perhaps recalibrated his ceiling—to the guy that needs to play off The Guy rather than The Guy himself.
While he also battled injuries, Maxey still proved to be on a star-level trajectory for the Sixers. He put together multiple standout showings, including four different 40-point barrages.
The Sixers falling short of expectation was no fault of Maxey's. He had a notable rough patch in the early stages of the season but turned things around in a big way. As a hyper-competitive athlete, he did everything he could to try and lead the charge for the shorthanded Sixers.
In the early stages of the offseason, Maxey is already hard at work in the gym getting himself ready to help get the franchise back on track in 2026.