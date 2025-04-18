All 76ers

Sixers Starter Opens Up on Season-Ending Knee Injury

Justin Grasso

Feb 7, 2025; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Philadelphia 76ers guard Kelly Oubre Jr. (9) is defended by Detroit Pistons forward Ronald Holland II (00) in the first half at Little Caesars Arena. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images
Feb 7, 2025; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Philadelphia 76ers guard Kelly Oubre Jr. (9) is defended by Detroit Pistons forward Ronald Holland II (00) in the first half at Little Caesars Arena. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images / Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images
For a large portion of the 2024-2025 NBA season, Philadelphia 76ers veteran Kelly Oubre was one of the most reliable players on the team in terms of health and availability.

For the first 65 games of the season, Oubre played in all but five matchups. During a season that was filled with numerous injuries to critical players across the roster, Oubre’s availability was much needed. Unfortunately, Oubre eventually found himself in the same position as many of his teammates.

The March 12 matchup against the Toronto Raptors ended up being his final game of the year. The veteran was ruled out due to a knee injury. While the Sixers didn’t formally announce that Oubre’s setback was season-ending, that ended up being the case.

Mar 12, 2025; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Toronto Raptors guard A.J. Lawson (0) battles for the ball with Philadelphia 76ers guard Kelly Oubre Jr. (9) during the third quarter at the Scotiabank Arena. Mandatory Credit: Nick Turchiaro-Imagn Images / Nick Turchiaro-Imagn Images

Ahead of the season finale against the Chicago Bulls late last week, Oubre opened up on his setback.

“Just dealing with some tendinosis,” Oubre explained.

“Obviously, dealing with bruises and hyperextensions and stuff like that, there are after effects, and when I started to kind of ramp up the recovery process, I just started experiencing some, not pains, but some discomfort from kind of back in high school days.”

In 60 games, Oubre was seeing the court for over 30 minutes a night. During his second season in a Sixers uniform, Oubre produced 15 points, six rebounds, and two assists per game. He knocked down 47 percent of his shots from the field and 29 percent of his threes.

It’s unfortunate that Oubre’s year ended prematurely, but the veteran claims he’s doing better over one month since seeing the court last.

“At this point, I feel pretty good,” he finished. “I’m just looking forward to this offseason and going and attacking it head-on.”

Going into the offseason, Oubre will have until late June to decide what’s next for his career. Simply picking up his player option would bring Oubre back for another season. If he declines, Oubre would hit the free agency market for the third offseason in a row. A lot can change over time, but Oubre claims to be set on returning to the Sixers for another run.




